Current, Former College Swimmers File Title IX Lawsuit Over NCAA’s Transgender Policy

A group of 16 current and former college female athletes filed a lawsuit in Georgia on Thursday arguing that the NCAA’s transgender policy violates Title IX because it discriminates against women.

Among the plaintiffs is former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who tied controversial NCAA champion Lia Thomas for 5th in the 200-yard freestyle at the 2022 NCAA Championships hosted by Georgia Tech. She’s joined by her Wildcat teammate, Kaitlynn Wheeler, and Kentucky junior tennis player Ellie Eades.

Other plaintiffs include former Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, who penned a letter to the NCAA voicing her frustration after placing 17th in the 500 free prelims at the 2022 NCAA Championships. There’s also former NC State swimmer Kylee Alons, who said she changed in a storage closet to avoid being exposed to Thomas.

The lawsuit claims the NCAA violates Title IX in part because the organization’s policies “deprive women of equal access to separate showers, locker rooms, and associated restroom facilities which protect their right to bodily privacy.”

Five active swimmers at Division III Roanoke College are also featured as plaintiffs following an incident on campus last fall. A member of the men’s swimming team applied to transition to the women’s team, but ultimately opted not to make the switch after members of the women’s team held a press conference with Gaines in protest of the NCAA’s transgender eligibility policies.

“That swimmer’s withdrawal did not make the Roanoke College Swimmers whole,” the lawsuit says. “It could not, and did not, lessen the anguish they had experienced, and they live with the uncomfortable realization that should this male or another male seek to compete on the Roanoke College women’s swimming team, due to the NCAA’s Transgender Eligibility Policies, Roanoke College and the NCAA will support the male.”

The lawsuit concludes with a “Prayer for Relief” that asks to “reassign” past awards and prevent trans women from using women’s locker rooms, showers, or restrooms. It also seeks injunctive relief related to the NCAA’s transgender eligibility policies as well as damages payments for “pain and suffering, mental and emotional distress, suffering and anxiety, expense costs and other damages due to defendants’ wrongful conduct.”

“This lawsuit against the NCAA isn’t just about competition; it’s a fight for the very essence of women’s sports,” said Marshi Smith, a former NCAA champion swimmer at Arizona and a co-founder of the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS), which is funding the lawsuit.

The University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, and North Georgia are listed as defendants along with the NCAA because they are hosting championship events over the next two years. Georgia is hosting the 2025 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships, Georgia Tech is hosting the 2025 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, and North Georgia is hosting the 2026 NCAA Rowing Championships.

You can read the full 155-page lawsuit here.

The NCAA currently requires women’s swimmers and divers to have a testosterone threshold less than 10 nmol/L, in line with International Olympic Committee (IOC) standards.

Asked last year at a Congressional hearing about Thomas swimming at the 2022 NCAA Championships, new NCAA president Charlie Baker said, “I don’t believe that policy would be the policy we would use today.” However, the former Massachusetts governor has yet to make any changes to the NCAA’s policy on transgender eligibility.

A couple months after winning the 2022 NCAA title in the 500-yard freestyle, Thomas revealed that it has been a goal of hers for a long time to compete at the Olympics. The next month, World Aquatics (then FINA) voted to prevent transgender women from competing in elite women’s categories, instead creating a separate “open” category. However, that category has been a failure so far because there are not many trans swimmers out at the elite level.

A couple months ago in January, news broke that Thomas has been mounting a legal challenge to World Aquatics’ ban on transgender women competing in elite women’s categories.