Current, Former College Swimmers File Title IX Lawsuit Over NCAA’s Transgender Policy

A group of 16 current and former college female athletes filed a lawsuit in Georgia on Thursday arguing that the NCAA’s transgender policy violates Title IX because it discriminates against women.
Among the plaintiffs is former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who tied controversial NCAA champion Lia Thomas for 5th in the 200-yard freestyle at the 2022 NCAA Championships hosted by Georgia Tech. She’s joined by her Wildcat teammate, Kaitlynn Wheeler, and Kentucky junior tennis player Ellie Eades.
Other plaintiffs include former Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, who penned a letter to the NCAA voicing her frustration after placing 17th in the 500 free prelims at the 2022 NCAA Championships. There’s also former NC State swimmer Kylee Alons, who said she changed in a storage closet to avoid being exposed to Thomas.
The lawsuit claims the NCAA violates Title IX in part because the organization’s policies “deprive women of equal access to separate showers, locker rooms, and associated restroom facilities which protect their right to bodily privacy.”
Five active swimmers at Division III Roanoke College are also featured as plaintiffs following an incident on campus last fall. A member of the men’s swimming team applied to transition to the women’s team, but ultimately opted not to make the switch after members of the women’s team held a press conference with Gaines in protest of the NCAA’s transgender eligibility policies.
“That swimmer’s withdrawal did not make the Roanoke College Swimmers whole,” the lawsuit says. “It could not, and did not, lessen the anguish they had experienced, and they live with the uncomfortable realization that should this male or another male seek to compete on the Roanoke College women’s swimming team, due to the NCAA’s Transgender Eligibility Policies, Roanoke College and the NCAA will support the male.”
The lawsuit concludes with a “Prayer for Relief” that asks to “reassign” past awards and prevent trans women from using women’s locker rooms, showers, or restrooms. It also seeks injunctive relief related to the NCAA’s transgender eligibility policies as well as damages payments for “pain and suffering, mental and emotional distress, suffering and anxiety, expense costs and other damages due to defendants’ wrongful conduct.”
“This lawsuit against the NCAA isn’t just about competition; it’s a fight for the very essence of women’s sports,” said Marshi Smith, a former NCAA champion swimmer at Arizona and a co-founder of the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS), which is funding the lawsuit.
The University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, and North Georgia are listed as defendants along with the NCAA because they are hosting championship events over the next two years. Georgia is hosting the 2025 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships, Georgia Tech is hosting the 2025 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, and North Georgia is hosting the 2026 NCAA Rowing Championships.
You can read the full 155-page lawsuit here.
The NCAA currently requires women’s swimmers and divers to have a testosterone threshold less than 10 nmol/L, in line with International Olympic Committee (IOC) standards.
Asked last year at a Congressional hearing about Thomas swimming at the 2022 NCAA Championships, new NCAA president Charlie Baker said, “I don’t believe that policy would be the policy we would use today.” However, the former Massachusetts governor has yet to make any changes to the NCAA’s policy on transgender eligibility.
A couple months after winning the 2022 NCAA title in the 500-yard freestyle, Thomas revealed that it has been a goal of hers for a long time to compete at the Olympics. The next month, World Aquatics (then FINA) voted to prevent transgender women from competing in elite women’s categories, instead creating a separate “open” category. However, that category has been a failure so far because there are not many trans swimmers out at the elite level.
A couple months ago in January, news broke that Thomas has been mounting a legal challenge to World Aquatics’ ban on transgender women competing in elite women’s categories.
I generally despise the moral panic about trans people and a lot of the takes (not here) are simply done in bad faith and just a desire to be cruel.
But (lol), sport is kind of different to general society. Like live your life as a woman…just competitive/pro sport ain’t gunna be your thing, sorry!
Obviously you’re different to cis women and have an unfair advantage- is what it is! As we (slowly) become more (rightfully) accepting of trans people, there has to be recognition that trans women are different and that’s fine and let’s celebrate that difference etc…but can’t undermine women’s sport under the illusion of inclusivity…
I live for drama
Thank God for Lia, or else what would Riley have done with her life?
Ya know, I really do feel for women who lose out on spots to trans women in competition. There’s just an inherent biological difference in the way our bodies grow that make men larger, more muscular, and with improved lung capacity. That said, it would be really great if these women would be respectful. There are not enough trans athletes to make an open category valid, and part of that is the way they treat trans women. It’s disrespectful, bigoted, and hateful. Perhaps that would be more well received, and it would be nice if someone had a solution that treated everybody with dignity and respect.
It seems that the people who think this is a big issue are the only ones that keep bringing it up when the world has simply moved on.
Not one of us have thought about this issue in the past year unless it was because of the person bringing up this lawsuit.
Guess people gotta grift when they see the opportunity
Praise The Lord for making the piano fall on Riley Gaines that last 50 in the 200 Free with the slowest split of anyone in the A and B final, causing her to tie with Lia Thomas for 5th, denying her a trophy at the podium, and giving her a purpose in life.
Completely disregarding my own views on the subject, I’m surprised it took 2 years for this lawsuit to show up
Happy to see this, and I wish them much success. Something needs to change. The other thing that needs to change is SwimSwam not publishing and/or deleting comments regarding Lia on the Mid-Major article.
To your swimswam comment. They moderate in order to keep things civil. It’s a private site and they have absolute authority to do what they want. Disagree? Then go to whatever other swim site you want….. oh yeah there isn’t one