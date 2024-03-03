Sienna Toohey Takes One Last Shot at Australian Age Record in the 100 Breast

Swimming ACT 2023-24 Qualifying Meet 3

March 1-3, 2024

AIS, Bruce, Australian Capital Territory

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile: “Swimming ACT 2023-24 Qualifying Meet 3”

14-year-old Sienna Toohey, who turns 15 on March 9th, took one last crack at Liesel Jones’ Australian Age Record on Saturday, making the 3.5 hour trip to the Australian Capital Territory to swim at a qualifying meet.

She swam 1:08.58 in the 100 breaststroke, which was just-barely slower than her 1:08.39 from last weekend and was about three-tenths away from Leisel Jones’ all-time fastest swim by an Australia 14-year-old.

That was probably Toohey’s last attempt at the record before aging up, though in her words, “now (she’ll) just have to aim for the 15yrs girls record which is 1:07.49.”

“New age, new goal,” she said.

Her splitting last week was 32.07/36.32, and this week she went out aggressively after the record, splitting 31.72/36.86 – but ultimately couldn’t hang on for the record.

Jones’ 2000 record of 1:08.30 in the 100 breast survives then for another year; her 15-year-olds record in the same event of 1:07.49 was set in September of that year.

Top 5 Australian 14-year-olds all-time, Girls’ 100 LCM Breaststroke