14-Year-Old Sienna Toohey Comes Within a Tenth of Leisel Jones’ Australian Age Record

2024 New South Wales Country Championships
- February 16th-18th, 2024
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre
- Long Course Meters (50 meters), Timed Finals
- Meet Results
With injuries to Australia’s top breaststrokers Chelsea Hodges, Abbey Harkin, and Jenna Strauch, the Dolphins are digging deep into their bench to look for backup options to fill that leg of their otherwise gold-medal-worthy women’s medley relay.
14-year-old Sienna Toohey continues to bully her way into that conversation, and last week made a statement by swimming a 1:08.39 in the 100 breaststroke at the New South Wales Country Championships in Sydney. Her previous best was a 1:08.98 from August.
That makes her the second-fastest Australia ever at that age, just .09 seconds behind the legendary Leisel Jones, who swam 1:08.30 in April 2000. Just five months later, Jones dropped that to a 1:07.49 to take Olympic silver in the 100 breaststroke, and the rest was history.
Toohey, who is now about the same distance away from the 2024 Olympic Games, is on a similar trajectory, though Australia will need more than an eight-tenths drop for her to have the necessary impact their Olympic gold medal chances.
She now becomes the second-fastest Australia this calendar year, surpassing Harkin’s 1:09.01 from the World Championships. The leader, Kaylee McKeown, who swam 1:07.01 in Melbourne on Friday, also happens to be the world’s best backstroker at the moment.
Hodges was 1:09.38 in her last outing in October, and Strauch was 1:07.30 in her last outing in December.
What luck we have that breast is already our weakest stroke AND our 3 top breaststrokers all get injured.
I’m hoping Hodges can pull it together. If not, Strauch is looking good for a 1:06 mid-high flat start, so hopefully at least a 1:06 flat-low split would be good. If everything else goes perfectly that could be enough to win the medley relay.
McKeown: 57.60
Strauch: 1:06.10
McKeon: 55.80
MOC/Jack: 51.60
=3:51.10, second fastest after the WR
Although USA can beat that by quite a bit if everything goes perfectly for them.
I think Toohey might be a little too undercooked. If Olympics were next year she’d be in the mix. But the B cut… Read more »
She went 31.53 in the 50 breast at the same meet which would be an age record if they tracked them officially.
Kids these days lol
Seems like she ages up next month I think but she still has a chance to break it before then either way toohey is in a position do do some things this year
I don’t think there are any suitable meets before she ages up where she can break the record.