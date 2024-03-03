The Woodlands And Southlake Carroll Battle In Texas Girls 6A State Title

2024 UIL 6A STATE MEET

Februaray 23-24, 2024

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

SCY (25 yards)

Live Results

Boys Recap

Conroe The Woodlands and Southlake Carroll battled it out at the Texas 6A State Championships as the meet came down to the final event. Conroe The Woodlands had a 12 point lead heading into the 400 free relay to close the meet so they could not finish too low or, even worse, risk a disqualification.

TEAM STANDINGS – TOP 5

Conroe The Woodlands 269.5 Southlake Carroll 263.5 Keller 252 Austin Westlake 112 Humble Kingwood 111

The meet came down to the final event of the meet, the 400 free relay. If South Carroll won the event, The Woodlands could not finish lower than 5th. South Carroll did win the event as the team of Olivia Colombo, Tatum Janning, Sydney Klopfenstein, and Marin Clem won in a 3:24.32. Although South Carroll won the event, The Woodlands finished in 2nd just behind to claim the state title.

Despite winning the meet, The Woodlands only individual event winner was Northwestern commit Zoe Nordmann who touched first in the 500 free in a 4:45.02 to win the event by over three seconds. She was just off of her personal best of a 4:44.83. Nordmann also finished 3rd in the 200 free swimming a personal best of a 1:47.57. Carli Cronk of San Antonio Churchhill won the 200 free in a 1:45.93, a new personal best.

Southlake Carroll won two of the three relays at the meet. In addition to their 400 free win at the end of the meet, the team of Colombo, Avery Hafele, Emma Bibza, and Clem won the 200 medley in a 1:42.28. Clem also picked up an individual win as she won the 100 free in a 49.19 and was the only swimmer under the 50-second mark. Clem finished 3rd in the 50 free in a 23.12. Fort Bend Clements’ Kayla Fu won in a 22.67. Fu will head to UPenn this fall.

Fu also finished 2nd in the 100 fly in a 53.00. Fu finished behind Montserrat Spielmann (San Antonio Reagan) who won in a 52.70.

Keller’s Avery Collins helped the team to a 3rd place finish as she won two individual events. Collins won the 100 breast in a 1:00.47 and the 200 IM in a 1:59.32. Both were best times and her 200 IM was her first time under the 2:00 mark. Collins is committed to Texas for fall 2025. Keller also picked up a relay win as the team of Natalie Schneider, Chloe Corbin, Lucy Backus, and Ellen Garritson won the 200 free relay in a 1:32.62. That also broke the previous state record of a 1:33.30 that San Antonio Johnson set in 2021. Schneider gave the team a lead from the start with a 23.11 lead off and Garritson anchored in a 23.00, the fastest split of the field.

Sophomore (League City Clear Springs) Macey deGroot swam a personal best en route to a win in the 100 back as she touched in a 54.60.