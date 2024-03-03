After Three Last Chance Swims, Max Wilson’s 45.24 in the 100 Back Means Likely NCAA Bid

2024 James E Martin Invitational (Auburn Last Chance Meet)

March 1-2, 2024

James E. Martin Aquatic Center, Auburn, Alabama

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Day 1 Results (PDF)

Day 2 Results (PDF)

The last chance at a Last Chance meet, a group of swimmers re-swam their Friday events on Saturday in Auburn and may have just nudged themselves into the NCAA Championship field by shaving a couple of tenths, or even hundredths, off their season-best times.

On Friday, day 1 of the meet, Auburn sophomore Sohib Khaled took two stabs at improving his season-best time in the 100 fly. First, swimming for a split in the 200 fly, he touched in 45.30, which took .08 seconds off his previous season-best.

He was a bit slower in a Friday Time Trial (45.45), but then in prelims of the Saturday event he dropped another tenth to land at 45.20. In one more shot, the event final, he swam 45.48, but in total across four swims he knocked .18 seconds off his bid time. That climbed him from 31st in the NCAA to 24th, which means from the wrong side of the bubble to the right side with one week of conference championships and a handful of last chance meets remaining.

His Auburn teammate Kalle Makinen also took one last stab at NCAA qualifying, and managed to inch himself forward. Makinen, a freshman from Finland, swam 19.36 at SECs, which definitely would not have gotten an invite. At this week’s James E Martin Invitational, with splits and relay leadoffs, he swam the event five times, including 19.47, 19.18, 19.25, 19.16, and 19.22.

That 19.16 then will be his marker and lands him at 28th in D1 this season so far. That gives him a chance, with between 30-32 usually taken per men’s event, but he’ll have to wait and see how Pac-12s shake out next week and what events swimmers ahead of him choose.

Either way, he should go to NCAAs as a member of Auburn’s relays, so his individual future is the question.

It took Florida State’s Max Wilson only three tries to improve his standing in the 100 back. He swam 45.46 in a time trial on Friday, then 45.24 in the event prelims on Saturday and 45.40 in the event final. He is now tied-for-21st in the NCAA with BYU’s Jordan Tiffany, who may not even swim this race at NCAAs. At this point, while not a lock, 21st is a good bet for an NCAA invite.

Relative to his 45.32 at the Georgia Fall Invite, his previous lifetime and season best, Wilson jumped four spots – which might just be the difference-maker.

If it holds up, that would be Wilson’s first NCAA qualification.

Other New Qualifiers