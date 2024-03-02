Florida St’s Edith Jernstedt Swims a 1:54 200 Fly to Lock Up 3rd-Straight NCAA Appearance

2024 James E Martin Invitational (Auburn Last Chance Meet)

March 1-2, 2024

James E. Martin Aquatic Center, Auburn, Alabama

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Day 1 Results (PDF)

Auburn’s Kalle Makinen snuck under his own personal best to lead a handful of new qualifiers and close-to-qualifiers on Friday at the Auburn Last Chance meet.

The event, one of several around the country designed to give college swimmers a last-chance effort to post NCAA Championship qualifying swims after their conference meets, will run for two days and has attracted teams from across the southeast.

That includes, of course, the hosts from Auburn.

Makinen has a best time of 19.20, but so far this season could only muster a 19.36 on a flat-start, done in prelims at the SEC Championships. On Friday, though, he swam a 19.18 split leading off an Auburn 200 free relay.

That relay, which seems to have existed only for the purpose of Makinen getting a leadoff split, swam 1:41.26, including a 26-second split, with officials apparently waiving the “honest effort” rule that popped up again at conference meets last week.

Makinen’s time dips under the 19.21 that it took to earn an NCAA invite in the 50 free last season. This season, it ranks him tied-for-28th and squarely-on-the-bubble with a couple of conference meets and qualifying meets yet to go.

A handful of swimmers are in better position after Friday’s swims. That includes Polina Nevmovenko from Auburn, who swam 48.15 in the 100 free. That’s two-tenths faster than her lifetime best, done at the mid-season Georgia Fall Invitational. Last year, it took a 48.37 in the 100 free to earn an NCAA invite.

Her 1:44.80 from SECs on a relay leadoff in the 200 free probably had her in anyway, but she now ranks 28th in the NCAA in the event. With the 200 free cut looking faster than last year (she ranks 44th in that event nationally, though a few ahead of her won’t swim it), this 100 free puts her in a way stronger position.

In the women’s 200 fly prelims, Florida State’s Edith Jernstedt swam 1:54.79. That’s over a second faster than the 1:55.92 that earned an invite last season. While this event’s cut line is projected to get much faster this season, a 1:54.79 puts her 22nd in the NCAA. With women’s qualifying wrapping up this weekend, that’s a very good position to be in and is close to a lock.

Other Best Times and Close Misses: