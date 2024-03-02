Michael Andrew Wins 100 Breast in Post-Worlds Return to Racing in Carlsbad

2024 California/Nevada Sectionals (Carlsbad Site)
- February 29-March 3, 2024
- Alga Norte Aquatic Center, Carlsbad, California
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Psych Sheet
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 CA/NV Speedo Sectional” (or search “Carlsbad”)
US Olympian Michael Andrew, like most of the 2024 World Championship team, won’t swim at next week’s Pro Swim Series meet in Westmont, Illinois, but he is taking advantage of this weekend’s Sectionals meet in Carlsbad, California, much closer to home, to race.
In early racing, Andrew won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.81 and finished 2nd in the 100 fly in 54.39 after a 53.95 in prelims.
Andrew swam only 50 meter races at the World Championships last month, earning a silver medal in the 50 fly and a 4th-place finish in the 50 free. Of the four 50 meter races he swam in Doha, only one is on the Olympic schedule, so he now has to turn his focus toward the 100 meter races ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games.
He is scheduled to swim the 100 back and 50 free later in the meet.
The man who beat him in the 100 fly was UCSB’s Billy Picht, who swam 54.36. That misses the Olympic Trials standard of 53.59, but is a 1.6 second improvement on his previous personal best from last summer, which was his last long course swim.
Other Notable Day 1 & 2 Results
- Hannah Marinovich won the 100 breast in 1:09.69. An Olympic Trials qualifier and Tennessee commit, the 17-year-old Marinovich dropped .24 seconds with that swim. The runner-up in the race was 46-year-old Gabrielle Rose in 1:10.24. In November, Rose hit her Olympic Trials cut. She’s a 1996 Brazilian Olympian who won gold medals with Team USA at the 2003 World Championships.
- 18-year-old Teia Salvino, an SMU commit, swam 1:01.21 in the 100 fly, a new best time by .05 seconds.
- 16-year-old Lucy Flynn from Orange Regional Competitive Aquatics swam 4:51.84 in the 400 IM. That’s a more-than-five second improvement over her previous best from early November; she hadn’t broken five minutes coming into this season.
- Flynn’s 14-year-old teammate Chloe Teger won the 800 free in 8:54.24, holding off a last-50 charge from Julissa Arzave (8:54.51) for the win.
It would be absolutely hilarious if Cody Miller beats MA at Olympic trials in the 100 breast
USRPT has done a number on that hairline.
It wouldn’t be Michael Andrew if he didn’t swim a prelims time that would’ve won the final he ultimately didn’t win
For a person who has gone sub 51 twice, this is an astoundingly Schooling-level bad and embarrassing result.
I am beginning to lose faith in Michael Andrew even making the team. We all know that he will never touch the 2IM again, the 100 fly field is too deep (even if he gets back to 50.8), his 100 breast has been all over the place (this is probably his best chance but there are multiple 59 swimmers in the USA), and he will have Dressel and Alexy to contend with in the 50 free.
Nothing is guaranteed for him.
At least Schooling had some self awareness, at the end… kinda..
Schooling simply had contractual obligations that required him to race. He obviously was done with swimming and was just meeting his obligations.