Michael Andrew Wins 100 Breast in Post-Worlds Return to Racing in Carlsbad

2024 California/Nevada Sectionals (Carlsbad Site)

February 29-March 3, 2024

Alga Norte Aquatic Center, Carlsbad, California

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 CA/NV Speedo Sectional” (or search “Carlsbad”)

US Olympian Michael Andrew, like most of the 2024 World Championship team, won’t swim at next week’s Pro Swim Series meet in Westmont, Illinois, but he is taking advantage of this weekend’s Sectionals meet in Carlsbad, California, much closer to home, to race.

In early racing, Andrew won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.81 and finished 2nd in the 100 fly in 54.39 after a 53.95 in prelims.

Andrew swam only 50 meter races at the World Championships last month, earning a silver medal in the 50 fly and a 4th-place finish in the 50 free. Of the four 50 meter races he swam in Doha, only one is on the Olympic schedule, so he now has to turn his focus toward the 100 meter races ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games.

He is scheduled to swim the 100 back and 50 free later in the meet.

The man who beat him in the 100 fly was UCSB’s Billy Picht, who swam 54.36. That misses the Olympic Trials standard of 53.59, but is a 1.6 second improvement on his previous personal best from last summer, which was his last long course swim.

Other Notable Day 1 & 2 Results