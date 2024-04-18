2024 NCAA ‘B’ Finalist Jordan Tiffany Of BYU Enters Transfer Portal For 2025-2026

2024 NCAA Championship ‘B’ finalist in both the 100 fly and 200 IM Jordan Tiffany of BYU has entered the transfer portal looking into graduate options for the 2025-2026 school year.

Tiffany began his undergraduate career at Tennessee during the 2020-2021 COVID-19 year. After his freshman year, he returned home to Utah and worked a landscaping job while doing out-of-the-water workouts.

In November 2022, he made the proposition to longtime BYU head coach Shari Skabelund to try out sprinting, a big change from his 400 IM and 200 fly lineup during his time in high school and as a freshman at Tennessee. Skabelund notably announced her retirement earlier this month.

Tiffany joined the Cougars in the middle of the 2022-2023 season and told SwimSwam that he was a redshirt during that season. This past season, he competed for the Cougars and was “academically a junior.”

Tiffany helped lead the team to their first relay qualification at NCAAs in over 15 years. They earned the ‘A’ cut in the 200 medley relay and ‘B’ cut in the 400 free and 400 medley relay.

Tiffany also earned an individual invite at 2024 NCAAs. Tiffany was 16th in prelims of the 200 IM and finished 14th in finals. He was 10th in prelims of the 100 fly and finished 13th in finals. He also swam in prelims of the 100 free, finishing 35th. He was the only individual scorer for BYU as he scored seven points, helping the team to a 35th place finish.

Tiffany’s best SCY times are:

100 free: 42.25

100 fly: 44.51

200 IM: 1:41.88

In addition to his NCAA impact, Tiffany also had big swims at the Big-12 Championships. Tiffany won the 100 butterfly in a 44.51. His win was one of three events won by a non-Texas swimmer of diver. Teammate Brad Prolo won the 200 fly and West Virginia’s Danny Berlitz won the 400 IM.

Tiffany told SwimSwam that he has one year left of undergrad and then he will look to transfer. He also said that he still is “figuring out” his NCAA eligibility status.