Regan Smith Explains How She Manages Nerves Throughout a Prelims-Finals Meet

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)
- March 3-7, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM Format
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Session Timelines
- Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Start Times (Central Time): Prelims: 10 AM / Finals: 7 PM
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE FINALS
- World Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)
- American Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)
- U.S. Open Record: 2:05.68 – Missy Franklin (2013)
- Junior World Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)
- Pro Swim Record: 2:05.94 – Regan Smith (2020)
- Kathleen Baker (Team Elite), 2:07.54
- Regan Smith (Riptide), 2:08.80
- Lisa Bratton (Aggie Swim Club), 2:09.58
After accelerating on the third 50, Kathleen Baker soon distanced herself from Regan Smith and the rest of the field. At the wall, it was Baker who took the win at 2:07.57, the fastest time in the nation and 2nd-fastest time in the world. Touching second also under 2:09 was Smith at 2:08.80, now 5th in the world behind Baker.
Third-place finisher Lisa Bratton broke 2:10 at 2:09.58, ranking 5th in the nation and 12th in the world. Finishing in fourth was Sun Devil’s Hali Flickinger at 2:11.25, now moving up from 25th to 21st in the world.
Winning the B-final was Gator Sherridon Dressel at 2:14.41, a 2-second drop from this morning.
2020-2021 LCM WOMEN 200 BACK
MCKEOWN
2:04.46
|2
|KATHLEEN
BAKER
|USA
|2:07.54
|03/05
|3
|MINNA
ATHERTON
|AUS
|2:07.86
|12/15
|4
|PENG
XUWEI
|CHN
|2:08.01
|01/03
|5
|REGAN
SMITH
|USA
|2:08.80
|03/05
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY FINALS
- World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
- American Record: 55.98 – Dana Vollmer (2012)
- U.S. Open Record: 56.38 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
- Junior World Record: 56.46 – Penny Oleksiak (2016)
- Pro Swim Record: 56.38 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
- Regan Smith (Riptide), 57.88
- Kelsi Dahlia (Cardinal Aquatics), 58.48
- Aly Tetzloff (Wolfpack Elite), 59.02
It was tight into the first wall, yet coming up in the lead after a full 15-meter underwater was Regan Smith, who stayed in the lead after that underwater. Smith took the win at 57.88, dropping from her 58.09 from the 2020 U.S. Open. Smith now ranks 4th in the nation. This now makes the entire top 4 US women’s 100 flyers all under 20 years old and 58 seconds, as Smith joins 16-year-old Claire Curzan (56.61), 18-year-old Torri Huske (57.36), and 19-year-old Kate Douglass (57.43) leading the nation. Smith also moves up to 13th in the world this season.
Settling for second place was Kelsi Dahlia at 58.48, remaining 5th in the nation but moving up to 22nd in the world this season. Taking third place was Aly Tetzloff at 59.02, dropping 0.01s from this morning to stay at 7th in the nation. Taking a tight fourth place finish was Cal’s Katie McLaughlin, touching in at 59.19 to rank 9th in the US.