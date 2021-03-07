Regan Smith Explains How She Manages Nerves Throughout a Prelims-Finals Meet

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE FINALS

After accelerating on the third 50, Kathleen Baker soon distanced herself from Regan Smith and the rest of the field. At the wall, it was Baker who took the win at 2:07.57, the fastest time in the nation and 2nd-fastest time in the world. Touching second also under 2:09 was Smith at 2:08.80, now 5th in the world behind Baker.

Third-place finisher Lisa Bratton broke 2:10 at 2:09.58, ranking 5th in the nation and 12th in the world. Finishing in fourth was Sun Devil’s Hali Flickinger at 2:11.25, now moving up from 25th to 21st in the world.

Winning the B-final was Gator Sherridon Dressel at 2:14.41, a 2-second drop from this morning.