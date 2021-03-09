Destin Lasco Chooses 200 IM Over 200 Free to Avoid Day 3 Double at NCAAs

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
- Streaming:
- Championship Central
- Live Results
Adding to his backstroke events, Cal freshman Destin Lasco will take on the 200 IM for his third event at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Championships.
This is a break from his 2021 Pac-12 Conference Championships schedule, where he pulled off the 200 free/100 back double and then swam the 200 back on the final day of the meet. At Pac-12s, Lasco was 1:33.73 in the 200 free final to take sixth, then turned around to win the 100 back (45.30) with only the 100 breast finals in-between. Lasco’s 1:33.28 leading off Cal’s 800 free relay at Pac-12s was a lifetime best, while he also went a PR 1:38.13 in the 200 back there. His 100 back PR is a 45.21 from November.
Lasco has only raced the 200 IM once this season, in a dual meet with USC in late January, where he went 1:45.91. He beat teammate Hugo Gonzalez for the meet win. Lasco’s lifetime best in the event is a 1:44.59 from the New Jersey HS Meet of Champions in March 2018, three years ago.
Lasco’s 1:45.91 is barely a ‘B’ cut, so he’s seeded down at 79th, while his lifetime best would seed him 43rd. For context, at the time of Lasco’s 1:44.59 PR, he was 1:37.0 in the 200 free and 46.7/1:41.9 in the backstrokes.
At 2019 NCAAs, it took a 1:43.0 to make the 200 IM B-final and a 1:42.2 to make the A-final. Lasco now only has one individual race per day at NCAAs, which should help his 100 back, where he’s knocking on the door of a 44-second swim.
Good choice.
1:37.0 -> 1:33.2 and 1:41.9 -> 1:38.1
drop of 3.8 secs for both.
How much will he drop from 1:44.5?
Could definitely see him swim a 1:41 if he’s on.