Maximus Williamson Posts 1:47 200 Yard Back, #13 All-Time in 13-14 Age Group

2021 Short Course TAGS

Wednesday, March 3rd – Sunday, March 7th, 2021

CISD natatorium, Shenandoah, TX

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 Short Course TAGS”

About four hours away from the San Antonio Pro Swim Series, age group swimmers were dropping time left and right over the weekend in Shenandoah Texas.

Maximus Williamson of the North Texas Nadadores demolished his lifetime bests in all seven events that he raced. 14-year-old Williamson won the 200 back with a time of 1:47.85, the 13th fastest 200 back ever swam by a 13-14-year-old in the country. This places him just above Austin Katz who went on to swim for Texas and is still the all-time second-fastest college freshman in the 200 backstroke. Williamson’s previous best time was 1:54.08 which he posted in December 2020.

Williamson went on to take down his 200 IM lifetime best, also from December, by about 4 seconds, touching the wall 1st at 1:51.64. This ties him with Cooper Lucas for #25 out of the all-time fastest 13-14 year-olds in the event. He also won the 100 back with a time of 50.63, taking more than 1 second off his best time from late January and ranking himself #58 on the all-time fastest list of 13-14 year-olds in the event.

Williamson’s full event lineup included:

200 back – 1:47.85

200 IM – 1:51.64

100 back – 50.63

200 free – 1:40.03

500 free – 4:30.57

100 free – 45.98

50 free – 21.21

Aquastar’s Anthony Laurito rivaled Williamson in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM, taking 2nd place in each event. 14-year-old Laurito touched the wall in the 100 back with a time of 50.80, shaving .12 off his previous best from February. This time ranks him #69 out of the all-time fastest 13-14 year-olds in the event. In the 200 back, Laurito destroyed his lifetime best by nearly 3.5 seconds, finishing with a time of 1:51.00. His previous best was from December 2020.

In the 200 IM, Laurito stayed within .12 of his lifetime best from February which already ranks him #48 out of the all-time fastest 13-14 year-olds in the event.

11-year-old Lily Andruss of Lakeside Aquatic Club had a stellar weekend, winning the 200 free with a time of 1:54.71 and crushing her lifetime best from December by about 5 seconds. She brought that same speed into her 500 free where she took nearly 4 seconds off her best time, also from December, and touched the wall 1st at 5:08.84.

Andruss anchored Lakeside’s 400 free relay on Friday with a 100 yard split of 54.12. While this does include a relay start, it was more than 1.5 seconds faster than her lifetime best 100 free time of 55.79 which she posted in January.

In the 100 fly, Andruss touched the wall in 2nd place with a time of 59.79 and broke 1:00 for the first time. Going into this meet her best time was 1:03.05 which she swam in January. In 1st place was her teammate Natalie Schneider who finished with a time of 59.90, also crushing the 1:00 mark for the first time. 12-year-old Schneider’s previous best was 1:00.94 from March 2020.

Schneider’s biggest race of the weekend was the 50 free on Saturday where she won the event with a time of 23.99, shaving .60 off the lifetime best she posted less than 2 weeks ago. This tied her with Paige Crimmin and Meghan Lynch for #59 on the list of all-time fastest 11-12 year-olds in the event. Schneider ended the meet by taking a second off her 3-month-old 100 free lifetime best, touching the wall 1st with a time of 52.29.