Curzan Wins 3 More, Baylor Nelson Swims 1:44.4 200 IM on Final Day at Cary

2021 ESSZ SENIOR SECTIONAL MEET

The Cary Sectionals concluded yesterday, featuring the 100 free, 200 back, 200 IM, and mile. Claire Curzan, who set 3 National Age Group Records through the first 3 days of the meet, won 3 more events on Sunday, narrowly missing her own NAG in one.

Facing a tough schedule of the 100 free, 200 back, and 200 IM, where the only other event in the session was the 1650, Curzan opened up the finals session with a 47.32 to win the women’s 100 free. The swim was just slightly off her personal best of 47.23, which stands as the 15-16 girls NAG. Despite being just off the NAG, the swim was still faster than any other 15-16 girl has ever swum, and was the 2nd-fastest performance by a 15-16 girl in history.

Curzan then got a break for the fastest heat of women’s and men’s miles, and she back at it for the 200 back. She would finish in 1:50.08, again just off her personal best of 1:49.35. Curzan’s best makes her the 2nd-fastest all-time in the 15-16 girls rankings, behind only NAG-holder Regan Smith (1:48.30). Smith, notably, is the World Record-holder in the LCM 200 back. Curzan then turned around and swam the next event, the 200 IM, where she finished 2nd in 1:59.68. She swam a personal best in prelims of the IM (1:58.87).

Charlotte Hook, a TAC 17-year-old who had a fantastic meet, won the women’s 200 IM with a 1:55.37. The swim was just off Hook’s personal best 1:54.79, which she swam as a 15-year-old. Hook’s 1:55.37 does mark her fastest 200 IM performance since aging up to the 17-18 age group, and the swim makes her #18 all-time in the age group. Her 1:54.79 personal best would have her ranked 16th in the age group.

SwimMAC Carolina 17-year-old Baylor Nelson capped off his stellar meet with 2 more event wins, and another pair of lifetime bests. Nelson first won the men’s 200 back with a 1:43.25, marking a lifetime best by a little over a second. He also nearly even-split the race, posting a 51.17 on the first 100 (24.88/26.29), and coming home in 52.08 (26.01/26.07). He then swam the next event, the 200 IM, winning the race with a 1:44.46. The swim was Nelson’s first under 1:45, and was fueled by a blistering 48.37 on the first 100 (22.49/25.88).

North Carolina Aquatic Club pro Michael Chadwick swam a 41.42 to win the men’s 100 free, touching first by well over 2 seconds. The performance wasn’t far off Chadwick’s lifetime best of 40.95, which is the 13th-fastest 100 free of all-time. Chadwick is also the 5th-fastest performer of all-time. Michael Cotter, TAC 17-year-old, finished 2nd in the race last night with a 43.70. The swim was Cotter’s first time under 44 seconds. Samuel Hoover, a NCAC 17-year-old, took 3rd with a 43.89. Hoover has been as fast as 43.10.

19-year-old Eleanore Marquardt took the women’s 1650 with a 16:08.41, lapping the field. Marquardt is a swimmer at Princeton, though the Ivy League opted out of swimming this season. Although her time was just off her personal best of 16:06.96, which she swam at last year’s Ivy League Championships, the time still would have easily qualified her for this year’s NCAAs had she been competing.

TAC 17-year-old Lance Norris won the men’s 1650 with a 15:13.87. Norris was off his lifetime best of 14:58.94, which he just recently swam on February 14th.