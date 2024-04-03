2024 Sydney Open Brings Inaugural Cam McEvoy Sprint Challenge Event

2024 SYDNEY OPEN & UNISPORT NATIONALS

Thursday, May 9th – Saturday, May 11th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

The annual Sydney Open & Unisport Nationals competition is on the calendar for the month of May, however, this year’s edition has a special new addition.

The inaugural ‘Cam McEvoy Sprint Challenge’ has been included on the final day of the non-selection competition, offering a unique challenge for the meet’s participants.

The unique event is named after 2023 World Championships gold medalist Cameron McEvoy. In Fukuoka last year, McEvoy clocked a time of 21.06 to become the 4th-fastest man ever in the event. He settled for silver at this year’s edition in Doha, hitting 21.45 behind winner Vladyslav Bukhov of Ukraine who touched in 21.44.

For the ‘Cam McEvoy Sprint Challenge’ this May, the top 12 finishers from the men’s and women’s individual 50m free event will be invited to take on 3 x 25 freestyle lengths from a dive, taking place every 10 minutes.

In each round, 2 swimmers will be eliminated from the field, akin to rapid-fire rounds of skins.

However, the final winner is not determined by just his/her final 25 time but rather by the fastest cumulative time over the 3 rounds.

The start list has not yet been published but the 2023 edition of the competition saw the likes of Kaylee McKeown, Meg Harris, and Bronte Campbell dive in to race.

We’ll see if South Aussie Kyle Chalmers possibly makes the trip, potentially giving us his racing debut after switching coaches from Peter Bishop to Ash Delaney due to Bishop’s suspension.