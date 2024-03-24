2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 4 Scoring Analysis

Virginia brought their A game on Saturday, scoring 23 more points than the already-dominant 144 points they were seeded with. The gain can be attributed to placing 2 swimmers in the A final of the 200 fly, but just about everyone else did what they were expected to do.
Indiana picked up 14 points, which took them past USC to finish in 7th place in the team standings. NC State, Ohio State, and Texas A&M all had double-digit improvements over their seedings.
Michigan, USC, Stanford, Georgia, Texas, and Arizona State were off by double digits.
Seed vs Performance – Day 4 Only – Swimming Events
Team
Difference vs Seed
Virginia
23
Indiana
14
NC State
12
Ohio State
10
Texas A&M
10
Nebraska
9
Louisville
7
Alabama
6
Auburn
5
Northwestern
4
Southern Illinois
4
Akron
3
Wisconsin
2
Duke
2
Penn
2
Arkansas
2
Virginia Tech
1
North Carolina
1
Purdue
0
Minnesota
0
UCLA
0
Utah
0
Washington St
0
Florida
-2
Tennessee
-4
Cal
-6
LSU
-6
South Carolina
-7
Michigan
-10
USC
-14
Stanford
-15
Georgia
-15
Texas
-16
Arizona State
-16
1650 Free Over/Under
Team
Psych
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Virginia
0
0
0
Texas
15
13
-2
Florida
12
14
2
Tennessee
0
6
6
Louisville
0
0
0
Stanford
17
17
0
Indiana
19
28
9
Ohio State
15
5
-10
NC State
0
4
4
Michigan
0
0
0
Cal
0
0
0
USC
0
0
0
Purdue
0
0
0
Wisconsin
18
15
-3
Georgia
29
20
-9
LSU
0
0
0
Texas A&M
1
7
6
Duke
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
Penn
13
15
2
Arizona State
14
0
-14
Virginia Tech
0
0
0
Nebraska
2
11
9
UCLA
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
South Carolina
0
0
0
Alabama
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
0
Southern Illinois
0
0
0
Akron
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
Washington St
0
0
0
North Carolina
0
0
0
200 Back Over/Under
Team
Psych
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Virginia
14
2
7
-7
Texas
2
0
0
-2
Florida
31
33
33
2
Tennessee
16
16
14
-2
Louisville
6
9
5
-1
Stanford
4
0
0
-4
Indiana
0
0
0
0
Ohio State
3
0
0
-3
NC State
13
15
17
4
Michigan
0
0
0
0
Cal
17
14
15
-2
USC
0
0
0
0
Purdue
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
15
20
20
5
Georgia
0
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
Texas A&M
13
13
13
0
Duke
0
4
1
1
Minnesota
0
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
0
Arizona State
0
0
0
0
Virginia Tech
7
12
12
5
Nebraska
0
0
0
0
UCLA
0
0
0
0
Northwestern
5
6
9
4
South Carolina
9
7
2
-7
Alabama
0
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
0
0
Southern Illinois
0
3
4
4
Akron
0
1
3
3
Utah
0
0
0
0
Washington St
0
0
0
0
North Carolina
0
0
0
0
100 Free Over/Under
Team
Psych
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Virginia
35
41
36
1
Texas
0
0
0
0
Florida
22
13
16
-6
Tennessee
18
9
7
-11
Louisville
18
25
24
6
Stanford
0
8
8
8
Indiana
13
14
18
5
Ohio State
7
19
18
11
NC State
14
17
17
3
Michigan
13
6
9
-4
Cal
0
0
0
0
USC
14
0
0
-14
Purdue
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
0
0
0
Georgia
0
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
Texas A&M
1
3
2
1
Duke
0
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
0
Arizona State
0
0
0
0
Virginia Tech
0
0
0
0
Nebraska
0
0
0
0
UCLA
0
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
South Carolina
0
0
0
0
Alabama
0
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
0
0
Southern Illinois
0
0
0
0
Akron
0
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
0
Washington St
0
0
0
0
North Carolina
0
0
0
0
200 Breast Over/Under
Team
Psych
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Virginia
54
58
56
2
Texas
29
13
23
-6
Florida
0
0
0
0
Tennessee
24
33
29
5
Louisville
0
0
0
0
Stanford
11
0
0
-11
Indiana
4
0
0
-4
Ohio State
0
0
0
0
NC State
1
0
0
-1
Michigan
0
0
0
0
Cal
0
0
0
0
USC
13
11
13
0
Purdue
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
0
0
0
Georgia
5
3
5
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
0
Duke
9
15
15
6
Minnesota
0
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
0
Arizona State
0
0
0
0
Virginia Tech
0
0
0
0
Nebraska
0
0
0
0
UCLA
0
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
South Carolina
0
0
0
0
Alabama
0
7
6
6
Auburn
0
0
0
0
Arkansas
2
2
4
2
Southern Illinois
0
0
0
0
Akron
0
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
0
Washington St
3
9
3
0
North Carolina
0
4
1
1
200 Fly Over/Under
Team
Psych
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Virginia
1
27
28
27
Texas
52
53
56
4
Florida
0
0
0
0
Tennessee
0
4
2
2
Louisville
0
0
0
0
Stanford
34
26
24
-10
Indiana
0
0
0
0
Ohio State
0
0
0
0
NC State
0
0
0
0
Michigan
14
5
6
-8
Cal
22
16
16
-6
USC
0
0
0
0
Purdue
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
0
0
0
Georgia
0
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
3
3
3
Duke
5
0
0
-5
Minnesota
0
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
0
Arizona State
14
11
12
-2
Virginia Tech
0
0
0
0
Nebraska
0
0
0
0
UCLA
0
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
South Carolina
7
9
7
0
Alabama
0
0
0
0
Auburn
0
1
1
1
Arkansas
0
0
0
0
Southern Illinois
0
0
0
0
Akron
0
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
0
Washington St
0
0
0
0
North Carolina
0
0
0
0
400 Free Relay Over/Under
Team
Psych
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Virginia
40
40
0
Texas
24
14
-10
Florida
34
34
0
Tennessee
32
28
-4
Louisville
30
32
2
Stanford
22
24
2
Indiana
18
22
4
Ohio State
6
18
12
NC State
8
10
2
Michigan
28
30
2
Cal
10
12
2
USC
26
26
0
Purdue
0
0
0
Wisconsin
2
2
0
Georgia
14
8
-6
LSU
12
6
-6
Texas A&M
0
0
0
Duke
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
Arizona State
0
0
0
Virginia Tech
4
0
-4
Nebraska
0
0
0
UCLA
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
South Carolina
0
0
0
Alabama
0
0
0
Auburn
0
4
4
Arkansas
0
0
0
Southern Illinois
0
0
0
Akron
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
Washington St
0
0
0
North Carolina
0
0
0
Day 4 Seed vs Score – Swimming Only (including 1650 free and 400 free relay)
