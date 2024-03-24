2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 4 Scoring Analysis

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

FULL RESULTS (PDF)

Virginia brought their A game on Saturday, scoring 23 more points than the already-dominant 144 points they were seeded with. The gain can be attributed to placing 2 swimmers in the A final of the 200 fly, but just about everyone else did what they were expected to do.

Indiana picked up 14 points, which took them past USC to finish in 7th place in the team standings. NC State, Ohio State, and Texas A&M all had double-digit improvements over their seedings.

Michigan, USC, Stanford, Georgia, Texas, and Arizona State were off by double digits.

Seed vs Performance – Day 4 Only – Swimming Events

Team Difference vs Seed Virginia 23 Indiana 14 NC State 12 Ohio State 10 Texas A&M 10 Nebraska 9 Louisville 7 Alabama 6 Auburn 5 Northwestern 4 Southern Illinois 4 Akron 3 Wisconsin 2 Duke 2 Penn 2 Arkansas 2 Virginia Tech 1 North Carolina 1 Purdue 0 Minnesota 0 UCLA 0 Utah 0 Washington St 0 Florida -2 Tennessee -4 Cal -6 LSU -6 South Carolina -7 Michigan -10 USC -14 Stanford -15 Georgia -15 Texas -16 Arizona State -16

1650 Free Over/Under

Team Psych Finals Difference vs Seed Virginia 0 0 0 Texas 15 13 -2 Florida 12 14 2 Tennessee 0 6 6 Louisville 0 0 0 Stanford 17 17 0 Indiana 19 28 9 Ohio State 15 5 -10 NC State 0 4 4 Michigan 0 0 0 Cal 0 0 0 USC 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 Wisconsin 18 15 -3 Georgia 29 20 -9 LSU 0 0 0 Texas A&M 1 7 6 Duke 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 Penn 13 15 2 Arizona State 14 0 -14 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 Nebraska 2 11 9 UCLA 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 Alabama 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 Southern Illinois 0 0 0 Akron 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 Washington St 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0

200 Back Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Virginia 14 2 7 -7 Texas 2 0 0 -2 Florida 31 33 33 2 Tennessee 16 16 14 -2 Louisville 6 9 5 -1 Stanford 4 0 0 -4 Indiana 0 0 0 0 Ohio State 3 0 0 -3 NC State 13 15 17 4 Michigan 0 0 0 0 Cal 17 14 15 -2 USC 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 15 20 20 5 Georgia 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 13 13 13 0 Duke 0 4 1 1 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 Arizona State 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 7 12 12 5 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 5 6 9 4 South Carolina 9 7 2 -7 Alabama 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 Southern Illinois 0 3 4 4 Akron 0 1 3 3 Utah 0 0 0 0 Washington St 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0

100 Free Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Virginia 35 41 36 1 Texas 0 0 0 0 Florida 22 13 16 -6 Tennessee 18 9 7 -11 Louisville 18 25 24 6 Stanford 0 8 8 8 Indiana 13 14 18 5 Ohio State 7 19 18 11 NC State 14 17 17 3 Michigan 13 6 9 -4 Cal 0 0 0 0 USC 14 0 0 -14 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 1 3 2 1 Duke 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 Arizona State 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 Alabama 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 Southern Illinois 0 0 0 0 Akron 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 Washington St 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0

200 Breast Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Virginia 54 58 56 2 Texas 29 13 23 -6 Florida 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 24 33 29 5 Louisville 0 0 0 0 Stanford 11 0 0 -11 Indiana 4 0 0 -4 Ohio State 0 0 0 0 NC State 1 0 0 -1 Michigan 0 0 0 0 Cal 0 0 0 0 USC 13 11 13 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 Georgia 5 3 5 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 Duke 9 15 15 6 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 Arizona State 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 Alabama 0 7 6 6 Auburn 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 2 2 4 2 Southern Illinois 0 0 0 0 Akron 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 Washington St 3 9 3 0 North Carolina 0 4 1 1

200 Fly Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Virginia 1 27 28 27 Texas 52 53 56 4 Florida 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 4 2 2 Louisville 0 0 0 0 Stanford 34 26 24 -10 Indiana 0 0 0 0 Ohio State 0 0 0 0 NC State 0 0 0 0 Michigan 14 5 6 -8 Cal 22 16 16 -6 USC 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 3 3 3 Duke 5 0 0 -5 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 Arizona State 14 11 12 -2 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 7 9 7 0 Alabama 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 1 1 1 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 Southern Illinois 0 0 0 0 Akron 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 Washington St 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0

400 Free Relay Over/Under

Team Psych Finals Difference vs Seed Virginia 40 40 0 Texas 24 14 -10 Florida 34 34 0 Tennessee 32 28 -4 Louisville 30 32 2 Stanford 22 24 2 Indiana 18 22 4 Ohio State 6 18 12 NC State 8 10 2 Michigan 28 30 2 Cal 10 12 2 USC 26 26 0 Purdue 0 0 0 Wisconsin 2 2 0 Georgia 14 8 -6 LSU 12 6 -6 Texas A&M 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 Arizona State 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 4 0 -4 Nebraska 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 Alabama 0 0 0 Auburn 0 4 4 Arkansas 0 0 0 Southern Illinois 0 0 0 Akron 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 Washington St 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0

Day 4 Seed vs Score – Swimming Only (including 1650 free and 400 free relay)

Team Seeded Actual Difference vs Seed Virginia 144 167 23 Texas 122 106 -16 Florida 99 97 -2 Tennessee 90 86 -4 Louisville 54 61 7 Stanford 88 73 -15 Indiana 54 68 14 Ohio State 31 41 10 NC State 36 48 12 Michigan 55 45 -10 Cal 49 43 -6 USC 53 39 -14 Purdue 0 0 0 Wisconsin 35 37 2 Georgia 48 33 -15 LSU 12 6 -6 Texas A&M 15 25 10 Duke 14 16 2 Minnesota 0 0 0 Penn 13 15 2 Arizona State 28 12 -16 Virginia Tech 11 12 1 Nebraska 2 11 9 UCLA 0 0 0 Northwestern 5 9 4 South Carolina 16 9 -7 Alabama 0 6 6 Auburn 0 5 5 Arkansas 2 4 2 Southern Illinois 0 4 4 Akron 0 3 3 Utah 0 0 0 Washington St 3 3 0 North Carolina 0 1 1

Scoring Day 4

Team Swimming Diving Total Day 4 Virginia 167 0 167 Texas 106 16 122 Florida 97 0 97 Tennessee 86 6 92 Louisville 61 15 76 Stanford 73 0 73 Indiana 68 0 68 Ohio State 41 17 58 NC State 48 0 48 Michigan 45 0 45 Cal 43 0 43 USC 39 4 43 Purdue 0 38 38 Wisconsin 37 0 37 Georgia 33 0 33 LSU 6 19 25 Texas A&M 25 0 25 Duke 16 7 23 Minnesota 0 20 20 Penn 15 0 15 Arizona State 12 0 12 Virginia Tech 12 0 12 Nebraska 11 0 11 UCLA 0 10 10 Northwestern 9 0 9 South Carolina 9 0 9 Alabama 6 0 6 Auburn 5 0 5 Arkansas 4 0 4 Southern Illinois 4 0 4 Akron 3 0 3 Utah 0 3 3 Washington St 3 0 3 North Carolina 1 0 1

Final Team Scores

1. Virginia 527.5

2. Texas 441

3. Florida 364

4. Tennessee 277

5. Stanford 250

6. Louisville 212

7. Indiana 206

8. Southern California 200

9. Ohio St 162

9. NC State 162

11. California 153

12. Michigan 147.5

13. Georgia 116

14. Texas A&M 104

15. Wisconsin 95

16. Duke 80

17. UNC 77

18. Purdue 57

19. Auburn 54

20. Minnesota 47

21. Lsu 44

22. UCLA 36

23. Alabama 25

24. Arizona St 23

25. Utah 22

26. Virginia Tech 18

27. Northwestern 17

28. Siu 16

29. Penn 15

30. Nebraska 11

31. South Carolina 9

32. Notre Dame 6

32. Kansas 6

32. Miami (Ohio) 6

32. Rutgers 6

36. Akron 5

36. Arkansas 5

38. Florida St 4

38. Cincinnati 4

40. Houston 3

40. Washington St. 3

40. Miami (Fl) 3