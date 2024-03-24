Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 4 Scoring Analysis

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

FULL RESULTS (PDF)

Virginia brought their A game on Saturday, scoring 23 more points than the already-dominant 144 points they were seeded with. The gain can be attributed to placing 2 swimmers in the A final of the 200 fly, but just about everyone else did what they were expected to do.

Indiana picked up 14 points, which took them past USC to finish in 7th place in the team standings. NC State, Ohio State, and Texas A&M all had double-digit improvements over their seedings.

Michigan, USC, Stanford, Georgia, Texas, and Arizona State were off by double digits.

Seed vs Performance – Day 4 Only – Swimming Events

Team Difference vs Seed
Virginia 23
Indiana 14
NC State 12
Ohio State 10
Texas A&M 10
Nebraska 9
Louisville 7
Alabama 6
Auburn 5
Northwestern 4
Southern Illinois 4
Akron 3
Wisconsin 2
Duke 2
Penn 2
Arkansas 2
Virginia Tech 1
North Carolina 1
Purdue 0
Minnesota 0
UCLA 0
Utah 0
Washington St 0
Florida -2
Tennessee -4
Cal -6
LSU -6
South Carolina -7
Michigan -10
USC -14
Stanford -15
Georgia -15
Texas -16
Arizona State -16

1650 Free Over/Under

Team Psych Finals Difference vs Seed
Virginia 0 0 0
Texas 15 13 -2
Florida 12 14 2
Tennessee 0 6 6
Louisville 0 0 0
Stanford 17 17 0
Indiana 19 28 9
Ohio State 15 5 -10
NC State 0 4 4
Michigan 0 0 0
Cal 0 0 0
USC 0 0 0
Purdue 0 0 0
Wisconsin 18 15 -3
Georgia 29 20 -9
LSU 0 0 0
Texas A&M 1 7 6
Duke 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0
Penn 13 15 2
Arizona State 14 0 -14
Virginia Tech 0 0 0
Nebraska 2 11 9
UCLA 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0
Alabama 0 0 0
Auburn 0 0 0
Arkansas 0 0 0
Southern Illinois 0 0 0
Akron 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0
Washington St 0 0 0
North Carolina 0 0 0

200 Back Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed
Virginia 14 2 7 -7
Texas 2 0 0 -2
Florida 31 33 33 2
Tennessee 16 16 14 -2
Louisville 6 9 5 -1
Stanford 4 0 0 -4
Indiana 0 0 0 0
Ohio State 3 0 0 -3
NC State 13 15 17 4
Michigan 0 0 0 0
Cal 17 14 15 -2
USC 0 0 0 0
Purdue 0 0 0 0
Wisconsin 15 20 20 5
Georgia 0 0 0 0
LSU 0 0 0 0
Texas A&M 13 13 13 0
Duke 0 4 1 1
Minnesota 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0
Arizona State 0 0 0 0
Virginia Tech 7 12 12 5
Nebraska 0 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0 0
Northwestern 5 6 9 4
South Carolina 9 7 2 -7
Alabama 0 0 0 0
Auburn 0 0 0 0
Arkansas 0 0 0 0
Southern Illinois 0 3 4 4
Akron 0 1 3 3
Utah 0 0 0 0
Washington St 0 0 0 0
North Carolina 0 0 0 0

100 Free Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed
Virginia 35 41 36 1
Texas 0 0 0 0
Florida 22 13 16 -6
Tennessee 18 9 7 -11
Louisville 18 25 24 6
Stanford 0 8 8 8
Indiana 13 14 18 5
Ohio State 7 19 18 11
NC State 14 17 17 3
Michigan 13 6 9 -4
Cal 0 0 0 0
USC 14 0 0 -14
Purdue 0 0 0 0
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0
Georgia 0 0 0 0
LSU 0 0 0 0
Texas A&M 1 3 2 1
Duke 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0
Arizona State 0 0 0 0
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0
Nebraska 0 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 0
Alabama 0 0 0 0
Auburn 0 0 0 0
Arkansas 0 0 0 0
Southern Illinois 0 0 0 0
Akron 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0
Washington St 0 0 0 0
North Carolina 0 0 0 0

200 Breast Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed
Virginia 54 58 56 2
Texas 29 13 23 -6
Florida 0 0 0 0
Tennessee 24 33 29 5
Louisville 0 0 0 0
Stanford 11 0 0 -11
Indiana 4 0 0 -4
Ohio State 0 0 0 0
NC State 1 0 0 -1
Michigan 0 0 0 0
Cal 0 0 0 0
USC 13 11 13 0
Purdue 0 0 0 0
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0
Georgia 5 3 5 0
LSU 0 0 0 0
Texas A&M 0 0 0 0
Duke 9 15 15 6
Minnesota 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0
Arizona State 0 0 0 0
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0
Nebraska 0 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 0
Alabama 0 7 6 6
Auburn 0 0 0 0
Arkansas 2 2 4 2
Southern Illinois 0 0 0 0
Akron 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0
Washington St 3 9 3 0
North Carolina 0 4 1 1

200 Fly Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed
Virginia 1 27 28 27
Texas 52 53 56 4
Florida 0 0 0 0
Tennessee 0 4 2 2
Louisville 0 0 0 0
Stanford 34 26 24 -10
Indiana 0 0 0 0
Ohio State 0 0 0 0
NC State 0 0 0 0
Michigan 14 5 6 -8
Cal 22 16 16 -6
USC 0 0 0 0
Purdue 0 0 0 0
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0
Georgia 0 0 0 0
LSU 0 0 0 0
Texas A&M 0 3 3 3
Duke 5 0 0 -5
Minnesota 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0
Arizona State 14 11 12 -2
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0
Nebraska 0 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0 0
South Carolina 7 9 7 0
Alabama 0 0 0 0
Auburn 0 1 1 1
Arkansas 0 0 0 0
Southern Illinois 0 0 0 0
Akron 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0
Washington St 0 0 0 0
North Carolina 0 0 0 0

400 Free Relay Over/Under

Team Psych Finals Difference vs Seed
Virginia 40 40 0
Texas 24 14 -10
Florida 34 34 0
Tennessee 32 28 -4
Louisville 30 32 2
Stanford 22 24 2
Indiana 18 22 4
Ohio State 6 18 12
NC State 8 10 2
Michigan 28 30 2
Cal 10 12 2
USC 26 26 0
Purdue 0 0 0
Wisconsin 2 2 0
Georgia 14 8 -6
LSU 12 6 -6
Texas A&M 0 0 0
Duke 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0
Arizona State 0 0 0
Virginia Tech 4 0 -4
Nebraska 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0
Alabama 0 0 0
Auburn 0 4 4
Arkansas 0 0 0
Southern Illinois 0 0 0
Akron 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0
Washington St 0 0 0
North Carolina 0 0 0

Day 4 Seed vs Score – Swimming Only (including 1650 free and 400 free relay)

Team Seeded Actual Difference vs Seed
Virginia 144 167 23
Texas 122 106 -16
Florida 99 97 -2
Tennessee 90 86 -4
Louisville 54 61 7
Stanford 88 73 -15
Indiana 54 68 14
Ohio State 31 41 10
NC State 36 48 12
Michigan 55 45 -10
Cal 49 43 -6
USC 53 39 -14
Purdue 0 0 0
Wisconsin 35 37 2
Georgia 48 33 -15
LSU 12 6 -6
Texas A&M 15 25 10
Duke 14 16 2
Minnesota 0 0 0
Penn 13 15 2
Arizona State 28 12 -16
Virginia Tech 11 12 1
Nebraska 2 11 9
UCLA 0 0 0
Northwestern 5 9 4
South Carolina 16 9 -7
Alabama 0 6 6
Auburn 0 5 5
Arkansas 2 4 2
Southern Illinois 0 4 4
Akron 0 3 3
Utah 0 0 0
Washington St 3 3 0
North Carolina 0 1 1

Scoring Day 4

Team Swimming Diving Total Day 4
Virginia 167 0 167
Texas 106 16 122
Florida 97 0 97
Tennessee 86 6 92
Louisville 61 15 76
Stanford 73 0 73
Indiana 68 0 68
Ohio State 41 17 58
NC State 48 0 48
Michigan 45 0 45
Cal 43 0 43
USC 39 4 43
Purdue 0 38 38
Wisconsin 37 0 37
Georgia 33 0 33
LSU 6 19 25
Texas A&M 25 0 25
Duke 16 7 23
Minnesota 0 20 20
Penn 15 0 15
Arizona State 12 0 12
Virginia Tech 12 0 12
Nebraska 11 0 11
UCLA 0 10 10
Northwestern 9 0 9
South Carolina 9 0 9
Alabama 6 0 6
Auburn 5 0 5
Arkansas 4 0 4
Southern Illinois 4 0 4
Akron 3 0 3
Utah 0 3 3
Washington St 3 0 3
North Carolina 1 0 1

Final Team Scores

1. Virginia 527.5
2. Texas 441
3. Florida 364
4. Tennessee 277
5. Stanford 250
6. Louisville 212
7. Indiana 206
8. Southern California 200
9. Ohio St 162
9. NC State 162
11. California 153
12. Michigan 147.5
13. Georgia 116
14. Texas A&M 104
15. Wisconsin 95
16. Duke 80
17. UNC 77
18. Purdue 57
19. Auburn 54
20. Minnesota 47
21. Lsu 44
22. UCLA 36
23. Alabama 25
24. Arizona St 23
25. Utah 22
26. Virginia Tech 18
27. Northwestern 17
28. Siu 16
29. Penn 15
30. Nebraska 11
31. South Carolina 9
32. Notre Dame 6
32. Kansas 6
32. Miami (Ohio) 6
32. Rutgers 6
36. Akron 5
36. Arkansas 5
38. Florida St 4
38. Cincinnati 4
40. Houston 3
40. Washington St. 3
40. Miami (Fl) 3

