1st Woman UNDER 45-Second In 100 Free As Gretchen Walsh Breaks NCAA/American Records in 44.83

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 100 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 8:

Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 44.83 *ALL RECORDS* Katharine Berkoff, NC State – 46.23 Isabel Ivey, Florida – 46.67 Jasmine Nocentini, Virginia – 47.00 Amy Fulmer, Ohio State – 47.18 Christiana Regenauer, Louisville – 47.20 Anna Peplowski, Indiana – 47.31 Gabi Albiero, Louisville – 47.37

History is made once again by Gretchen Walsh as she breaks her own NCAA and American records swimming a 44.83 in the 100 freestyle. Walsh broke her own record of a 45.16 that she set last month at ACCs.

Split Comparison:

2024 NCAAs 2024 ACCs 1st 50 21.40 21.42 2nd 50 23.43 23.74 Final 44.83 45.16

Walsh was off the block in a 0.73 reaction time and flipped in a 10.12 to her feet at the first 25. She was out faster at the 50 in a 21.40 compared to a 21.42 but she brought it home strong over three-tenths faster tonight than at ACCs. She notably closed in a 11.67 on her final 25 which was faster than her third 25 of a 11.76.

This is Walsh’s third NCAA and American record of the meet. She also broke her own records in the 50 free swimming a 20.37 and the 100 fly swimming a 47.42. Not only did she win the event by 1.4 seconds tonight but she also now is the fastest performer in history as Simone Manuel is the 2nd fastest performer all-time with a 45.56 from 2017 NCAAs.

Walsh now holds five of the top seven fastest performances in history as Manuel holds the other two. Walsh becomes the first woman under 45 seconds and only four women (Walsh, Manuel, Erika Brown, and Kate Douglass) have been under the 46-second mark.