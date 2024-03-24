Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NCAA Women’s Champs: Day 4 Relay Analysis – G Walsh’s 45.17 Rolling Split #1 All-time

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

SATURDAY EVENING HEAT SHEET

Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

  • NCAA Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (K Douglass, A Walsh, M Parker, G Walsh, 2023)
  • Meet Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (K Douglass, A Walsh, M Parker, G Walsh, 2023)
  • American Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (K Douglass, A Walsh, M Parker, G Walsh, 2023)
  • US Open Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (K Douglass, A Walsh, M Parker, G Walsh, 2023)
  • Pool Record: 3:10.28 Alabama (Antoniou, Scott, Molnar, Dupre, 2021)
  • 2023 Champion: 3:05.84 – Virginia (K Douglass, A Walsh, M Parker, G Walsh, 2023)

Top 8:

  1. Virginia – 3:05.89
  2. Florida – 3:08.60
  3. Louisville – 3:09.08
  4. Michigan – 3:09.47
  5. Tennessee – 3:09.70
  6. USC – 1:10.55
  7. Stanford – 3:10.57
  8. Indiana – 3:10.68

Virginia (Jasmine Nocentini, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, and Maxine Parker) ended the meet with a victory in the 400 free relay, winning the event for the third year in a row and going 3:05.89 to break the pool record. They came with .05 of their NCAA, meet, American and U.S. Open record, set at 2023 NCAAs (3:05.84).

Swimming in the 4th and final heat, Nocentini led off in 47.06, but was touched out by Florida’s Bella Sims, who beat her to the wall with 47.01. That was a PB for Sims by .15. Nocentini’s 47.06 was just off her best time, the 46.90 she went in prelims of the 100 free this morning.

The fastest leadoff leg wasn’t even in their heat; it came from NC State’s Katharine Berkoff, who went 46.64 in heat 3 to get the Wolfpack off to a strong start. Berkoff swam her 3 fastest-ever 100 free times on Saturday: in prelims of the individual event, she notched a PB of 46.65; later, she went 46.23 to finish in second place behind Gretchen Walsh (44.83); and in the relay, she put up her 2nd-best time, 46.64.

Indiana’s Anna Peplowski was second to Berkoff with 47.18; she improved her PB from 100 free prelims by .09.

Leadoff Leg

Swimmer Team Split
Katharine Berkoff NC State 46.64
Bella Sims Florida 47.01
Jasmine Nocentini Virginia 47.06
Anna Peplowski Indiana 47.18
Stephanie Balduccini Michigan 47.50
Christiana Regenauer Louisville 47.51
Carmen Weiler Sastre Virginia Tech 47.65
Brooklyn Douthwright Tennessee 47.75
Gigi Johnson Stanford 47.75
Chloe Stepanek Texas A&M 47.78
Helena Jones Georgia 47.93
Kit Kat Zenick Ohio State 47.98
Erin Gemmell Texas 48.01
Vasilissa Buinaia USC 48.05
Eloise Riley Cal 48.06
Abby Carlson Wisconsin 48.35
Polina Nevmovenko Auburn 48.37
Sabrina Johnston Princeton 48.43
Erin Milligan Arizona State 48.48
Diana Petkova Alabama 48.49
Katarina Milutinovich LSU 48.52
Amy Riordan South Carolina 48.70
Tatum Wall Duke 48.94
Ellie Vannote North Carolina 49.20
Phoebe Griffiths Florida State 49.37

Gretchen Walsh split 45.17 on Virginia’s third leg, which was not only the fastest rolling split of the night, but the fastest recorded rolling split in history. She made up a .33 deficit to Florida and put the Cavaliers out front by 2.95 seconds. Walsh had been 44.83 from a flat start in the individual 100 free final earlier in the session.

Tennessee’s Camille Spink’s 46.15 anchor was the next-fastest rolling split and it allowed the Vols to pull clear of USC and finish 5th in the heat, as well as in the overall standings.

Isabel Ivey went 46.26 on the second leg of Florida’s relay, taking the baton from Sims and keeping Florida out front of Virginia at the halfway point. Alex Walsh went head-to-head with Ivey, splitting 46.54 for the 4th-fastest rolling split of the night.

Six more swimmers broke the 47-second barrier: Indiana’s Kristina Paegle (46.75), Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer (46.82), Florida’s Micayla Cronk (46.88), USC’s Minna Abraham (46.97), Stanford’s Amy Tang (46.97), and Michigan’s Lindsay Flynn (46.98).

Rolling Splits

Swimmer Team Split
Gretchen Walsh Virginia 45.17
Camille Spink Tennessee 46.15
Isabel Ivey Florida 46.26
Alex Walsh Virginia 46.54
Kristina Paegle Indiana 46.75
Amy Fulmer Ohio State 46.82
Micayla Cronk Florida 46.88
Minna Abraham USC 46.97
Amy Tang Stanford 46.97
Lindsay Flynn Michigan 46.98
Maxine Parker Virginia 47.12
Brady Kendall Michigan 47.14
Kelly Pash Texas 47.15
Gabi Albiero Louisville 47.16
Lucy Mehraban Louisville 47.17
Julia Dennis Louisville 47.24
Anicka Delgado USC 47.54
Isabelle Stadden Cal 47.54
Megan Barnes LSU 47.63
Abby Arens NC State 47.68
Michaela DeVillers LSU 47.71
Josephine Fuller Tennessee 47.71
Georgia Nel North Carolina 47.72
Alexis Mulvihill Auburn 47.73
Claire Newman Michigan 47.75
Dylan Scholes South Carolina 47.80
Phoebe Bacon Wisconsin 47.83
Lillie Nordmann Stanford 47.84
Lea olonsky Cal 47.85
Zoie Hartman Georgia 47.85
Elveta Klevanovich Auburn 47.86
Ashley Turak Indiana 47.96
Teresa Ivan Ohio State 47.97
Lindsay Looney Arizona State 47.97
Sarah Foley Duke 47.98
Claire Tuggle USC 47.99
Gaby Van Brunt Alabama 47.99
Anna Shaw Stanford 48.01
Mona McSharry Tennessee 48.09
Grace Cooper Texas 48.13
Hailey Tierney Wisconsin 48.13
Gloria Muzito Florida State 48.18
Sloane Reinstein Georgia 48.19
Morgan Brophy Cal 48.20
Catherine Belyakov Duke 48.21
Olivia Bray Texas 48.22
Caroline Bentz Virginia Tech 48.22
Elizabeth Sowards North Carolina 48.23
Nyah Funderburke Ohio State 48.29
Emily Claesson Virginia Tech 48.29
Briana Roberson Georgia 48.33
Annabel Crush NC State 48.33
Ali Pfaff Duke 48.35
Ieva Maluka Arizona State 48.44
Lainy Kruger Florida 48.45
Kailyn Winter Alabama 48.50
Jordan Buechler Texas A&M 48.51
Ela Noble Princeton 48.52
Cadence Vincent Alabama 48.56
Meghan Lee Auburn 48.56
Abby Wanezek Wisconsin 48.58
Molly Batchelor Arizona State 48.63
Keaitlyn Owens Texas A&M 48.63
Reagan Osborne LSU 48.63
Eleanor Sun Princeton 48.67
Greer Pattison North Carolina 48.70
Edith Jernstedt Florida State 48.75
Ella Ristic Indiana 48.79
Peyton Curry South Carolina 48.98
Heidi Smithwick Princeton 49.03
Olivia Theall Texas A&M 49.10
Kennedy Noble NC State 49.12
Emma Atkinson Virginia Tech 49.14
Ellery Ottem South Carolina 49.65
Maysa Ratiu Florida State 49.69

 

