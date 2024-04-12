Cedric Buessing Busts Out 4:12.33 400 IM As #2 German In History, Probable Paris Qualification

2024 EINDHOVEN QUALIFICATION MEET

Day 2 of the 2024 Eindhoven Qualification Meet rolled on from the Netherlands but it was a German athlete who stole the show this evening.

20-year-old Cedric Buessing busted out the swim of his life to take gold in the men’s 400m IM event, stopping the clock at a time of 4:12.33.

Buessing topped the podium ahead of Dutch swimmer Thomas Jensen who hit 4:15.33 while Ukraine’s Oleksii Hrabarov bagged bronze in 4:21.12.

For Buessing, his outing crushed his previous best of 4:14.74 registered for gold at last year’s inaugural U23 Championshps in Dublin, Ireland.

Splits for his performance are as follows:

With this evening’s lifetime best, Buessing, who races for the University of Indiana (UIndy) in the NCAA, has tentatively qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. He sneaked under the 4:12.50 World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time and ranks as the #1 German 400m IM performer this season.

In fact, his 4:12.33 now renders him as Germany’s #2 performer in history, within striking distance of the longstanding German record of 4:12.08 Jacob Heidtmann put on the books nearly a decade ago.

Germany’s Top 5 Men’s LCM 400 IM Performers All-Time

Jacob Heidtmann – 4:12.08, 2015 Cedric Buessing -4:12.33, 2024 Yannick Lebherz – 4:12.47, 2013 Philip Heintz – 4:14.27, 2019 Johannes Hintze – 4:14.72, 2016

Additionally, Buessing ranks 9th in the world on the season.

2023-2024 LCM Men 400 IM Max GBR

LITCHFIELD 2 Alberto

RAZZETTI ITA 4:09.29 3 Lewis

CLAREBURT NZL 4:09.72 4 Tomoru

HONDA JPN 4:09.98 5 TOMOYUKI

MATSUSHITA JPN 4:10.04 6 Chase

KALISZ USA 4:10.42 7 Daiya

SETO JPN 4:10.84 8 Kaito

TABUCHI JPN 4:11.15 9 Carson

FOSTER USA 4:12.62 10 Gabor

ZOMBORI HUN 4:12.70 View Top 31»

Buessing stated post-race, “I couldn’t believe it at first. But I worked harder than ever before. And it paid off.”

His coach Stephan Wittky commented, “I’ve already seen during training over the last few days that it’s coming together well. And that the good development will continue this year.

“The German record is no longer that far away and can now only be the next goal for us.”

Buessing’s young career has seen a steep upward trajectory with the following recent key highlights:

4:12.33 – 2024 Eindhoven Qualification Meet (gold)

4:14.74 – 2023 U23 Championships (gold)

4:18.08 – 2023 Pro Swim Series Westmont (5th)

4:18.22 – 2022 Swiss Championships (silver)

4:17.40 – 2021 European Junior Championships (gold)

Buessing needs to hang on through the German Championships which span April 25th – April 28th. As long as no two swimmers beat his time, he will have punched his ticket for the Olympic Games.

Quotes courtesy of the German Swimming Federation.