Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cedric Buessing Busts Out 4:12.33 400 IM As #2 German In History, Probable Paris Qualification

Comments: 1

2024 EINDHOVEN QUALIFICATION MEET

Day 2 of the 2024 Eindhoven Qualification Meet rolled on from the Netherlands but it was a German athlete who stole the show this evening.

20-year-old Cedric Buessing busted out the swim of his life to take gold in the men’s 400m IM event, stopping the clock at a time of 4:12.33.

Buessing topped the podium ahead of Dutch swimmer Thomas Jensen who hit 4:15.33 while Ukraine’s Oleksii Hrabarov bagged bronze in 4:21.12.

For Buessing, his outing crushed his previous best of 4:14.74 registered for gold at last year’s inaugural U23 Championshps in Dublin, Ireland.

Splits for his performance are as follows:

With this evening’s lifetime best, Buessing, who races for the University of Indiana (UIndy) in the NCAA, has tentatively qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. He sneaked under the 4:12.50 World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time and ranks as the #1 German 400m IM performer this season.

In fact, his 4:12.33 now renders him as Germany’s #2 performer in history, within striking distance of the longstanding German record of 4:12.08 Jacob Heidtmann put on the books nearly a decade ago.

Germany’s Top 5 Men’s LCM 400 IM Performers All-Time

  1. Jacob Heidtmann – 4:12.08, 2015
  2. Cedric Buessing -4:12.33, 2024
  3. Yannick Lebherz – 4:12.47, 2013
  4. Philip Heintz – 4:14.27, 2019
  5. Johannes Hintze – 4:14.72, 2016

Additionally, Buessing ranks 9th in the world on the season.

2023-2024 LCM Men 400 IM

MaxGBR
LITCHFIELD
04/04
4:09.14
2Alberto
RAZZETTI		ITA4:09.2911/30
3Lewis
CLAREBURT 		NZL4:09.7202/18
4 Tomoru
HONDA		JPN4:09.9811/30
5 TOMOYUKI
MATSUSHITA		JPN4:10.0403/18
6Chase
KALISZ 		USA4:10.4212/01
7Daiya
SETO 		JPN4:10.8403/18
8 Kaito
TABUCHI		JPN4:11.1503/18
9Carson
FOSTER 		USA4:12.6202/18
10Gabor
ZOMBORI 		HUN4:12.7004/11
View Top 31»

Buessing stated post-race, “I couldn’t believe it at first. But I worked harder than ever before. And it paid off.”

His coach Stephan Wittky commented, “I’ve already seen during training over the last few days that it’s coming together well. And that the good development will continue this year.

“The German record is no longer that far away and can now only be the next goal for us.”

Buessing’s young career has seen a steep upward trajectory with the following recent key highlights:

  • 4:12.33 – 2024 Eindhoven Qualification Meet (gold)
  • 4:14.74 – 2023 U23 Championships (gold)
  • 4:18.08 – 2023 Pro Swim Series Westmont (5th)
  • 4:18.22 – 2022 Swiss Championships (silver)
  • 4:17.40 – 2021 European Junior Championships (gold)

Buessing needs to hang on through the German Championships which span April 25th – April 28th. As long as no two swimmers beat his time, he will have punched his ticket for the Olympic Games.

Quotes courtesy of the German Swimming Federation.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PFA
2 seconds ago

Would love to see a D2 swimmer make the Olympic final hope he’s able to back this up in Paris!

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!