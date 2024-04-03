Lithuanian Open Championships Bring Olympic Qualification Opportunity

2024 LITHUANIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, April 3rd – Saturday, April 6th

Girstutis Swimming Pool, Kaunas, Lithuania

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Competition

Live Results

Livestream

As Olympic Trials season heats up around the world, the 2024 Lithuanian Open Championships kick off today from Kaunas.

Over 260 swimmers will be battling for hardware, best times and selection standards as the competition serves as a qualification opportunity for Paris 2024 and this year’s European Championships and Junior Championships.

On the heels of their World Championships performances, Tomas Lukminas and Rokas Jazdauskas are set to compete this week. Likminas placed 23rd in the men’s 100m freestyle (49.18) in Doha while Jazdauskas helped the men’s 4x200m free relay establish a new national record en route to qualifying for Paris.

National record holders Smiltė Plytnykaitė and Mantas Kaušpėdas are also set to compete at these championships.

Danas Rapsys, Andrius Sidlauskas and others will bypass this domestic affair and instead race at the Swim Open Stockholm which begins this week as well.