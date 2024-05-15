Tristan Jankovics & Blake Tierney Earn First Olympic Berths (Day 2 Canadian Qualifiers Update)

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Three more swimmers earned Priority 1 status for qualification to Canada’s Olympic team on night two of the Olympic and Paralympic Trials.

Through the first night, the men’s side had no priority qualifications. Finlay Knox was their lone qualifier with Priority 2 status courtesy of his win in the 100 breaststroke. But that changed quickly as Tristan Jankovics, Blake Tierney, and Javier Acevedo all earned Priority 1 status for the official team announcement at the end of the meet.

CANADIAN OLYMPIC SELECTION PRIORITIES:

Note: For a full description of each priority category, click on the selection criteria link above. (Updated April 15, 2024)

Priority One: The first and second placed swimmers in the ‘A’ final who earn the Olympic Qualifying Time (OQT)

Jankovics got the night started with a bang. The Ohio State swimmer dropped over five seconds over the course of the day; in finals, he tore to the win in 4:11.74, getting under the Olympic Qualifying Time of 4:12.50. With the swim, Jankovics becomes the first man to represent Canada at the Olympics in the 400 IM since 2012. He came into the meet with a personal best of 4:17.40 and now sits at 11th in the world this season as he looks toward his first Olympic Games.

“I mean, it’s my childhood dream to be there. I just want to enjoy it. Do my best and represent this country to the fullest,”said Jankovics after his race.

Jankovics was not the only swimmer to qualify for their first Olympics tonight. Later, Blake Tierney won a tight race in the men’s 100 backstroke in an Olympic Qualifying Time of 53.48–securing his first Olympic Games berth. That swim is also a big personal best for Tierney; he got under the OQT leading off Canada’s medley relay in Doha with a 53.65 but lowered that time to 53.48 in the final.

The 22-year-old Tierney held off a charging Javier Acevedo, who finished second and also under the OQT in 53.55. The icing on the cake for Acevedo, who made his third Olympic team with the swim, is that it’s his first best time in the event since the 2017 Canadian Trials.

On the women’s side, Summer McIntosh and Mary-Sophie Harvey both got under the Olympic Qualifying Time in the 200 freestyle. McIntosh swam 1:53.69, just missing her own Canadian record by four-hundredths. Though she’s expected to not race this event individually in Paris, the swim ranks second-fastest in the world this season and 12th fastest all time.

Harvey continued to show that she’s at the top of her game this season. She even-split her race in the final, going 57.69/57.75 en route to a new personal best and Quebec provincial record of 1:55.44. Harvey earned her first individual Olympic qualification last night in the 100 butterfly and picked up another event here as the second place finisher.

Julie Brousseau bounced back finishing second just outside the OQT in the 400 freestyle on night 1. She touched third in a personal best of 1:57.60, earning a spot on Canada’s 4×200 free relay. She missed the OQT (1:57.26) again though, which means that she likely will not get to race the event individually if McIntosh scratches. Emma O’Croinin rounds out the relay in fourth (1:57.86), making her first Olympic team along with Brousseau, Jankovics, and Tierney.

Finally, Sophie Angus won a tight race in the women’s 100 breaststroke. She got her hands on the wall four-hundredths ahead of Kelsey Wog, clocking 1:06.96. Though she missed the OQT, she still earns Priority 3 status as the medley relay needs a breaststroker. She was under the OQT at the 2024 World Championships (1:06.66) and finished in the top two which means that she could still earn an individual berth under Priority 5. But since Priority 3 supersedes Priority 5, that’s where we’ve slotted her.

PRIORITY 1 SWIMS THRU DAY 1 (OLYMPIC A CUTS, TOP 2):

PRIORITY 2 SWIMS THRU DAY 2 (FREE RELAY TOP 4S):

Julie Brousseau — women’s 200 freestyle (1:57.60) *also an Olympic ‘B’ cut

Emma O’Croinin — women’s 200 freestyle (1:57.86)

PRIORITY 3 SWIMS THRU DAY 2 (MEDLEY RELAY SWIMMERS):

Finlay Knox — men’s 100 breast (1:00.66)

Sophie Angus — women’s 100 breast (1:06.96)

PRIORITY 4 SWIMS THRU DAY 2 (EXTRA RELAY SWIMMERS):

To be announced

PRIORITY 5 SWIMS THRU DAY 2: (OLYMPIC “A” CUTS AT OTHER MEETS + TOP 2 AT TRIALS):

None

PRIORITY 6 SWIMS THRU DAY 2: (OLYMPIC “B” TIMES – UNLIKELY TO BE INVITED):

Kelsey Wog — women’s 100 breaststroke (1:07.00)

SWIMMERS WITH OLYMPIC A/B CUTS WHO DIDN’T PLACE HIGH ENOUGH:

A cuts:

Rebecca Smith – women’s 100 fly (57.89) (3rd place finisher)

B cuts: