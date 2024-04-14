Melvin Imoudu Becomes #3 German 100 Breaststroke Performer All-Time

2024 EINDHOVEN QUALIFICATION MEET

The 2024 Eindhoven Qualification Meet from the Netherlands wrapped up tonight but a German swimmer caught some big attention to close the competition.

Racing in the heats of the men’s 100m breaststroke, 25-year-old Melvin Imoudu fired off a personal best of 59.07 to capture the top seed.

Opening in 27.77 and closing in 31.30, Imuodu shaved .10 off his previous career-quickest outing of 59.17 logged at last year’s German Nationals. His performance this evening froghops Hendrik Feldwehr to now position Imoudu as Germany’s #3 performer of all time.

Top 5 German Men’s LCM 100 Breaststroke Performers All-Time

Lucas Matzerath – 58.74, 2023 Fabian Schwingenschlogl – 58.95, 2021 Melvin Imoudu – 59.07, 2024 Hendrik Feldwehr – 59.15, 2009 Christian Vom Lehn – 59.47, 2017

Imoudu wound up adding slightly come tonight’s final but he still won the gold. He stopped the clock in 59.33 to lead Dutch swimmer Caspar Corbeau and Arno Kamminga who also landed on the podium. Corbeau hit 59.66 while the Olympic silver medalist in this event Kamminga got to the wall in 59.67 for bronze.

Both of Imoudu’s efforts today dipped beneath the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 59.49 needed for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. We’ll have to see what transpires at the German National Championships later this month to know if that’s solidified his spot on the roster.

On night one of this competition, Imoudu earned a new Greman national record in the 50m breast, posting 26.74 to take the gold.