Katie Ledecky Gives Analysis of the 400 Free at US Trials and Paris Olympics

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO
- April 10-13, 2024
- Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, TX
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times
- Wednesday Distance: 5pm (Central Time)
- All Prelims: 9am (Central Time)
- Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (Central Time)
Katie Ledecky hit a season-best in the 400 free last night in San Antonio, nabbing the win in 4:01.41. Ledecky looks forward in the season and shares her thoughts on what it will take to win at the US Trials in this event and medal at the Paris Olympic Games.
Whatever people want to say about her declining quality, she is clearly not as calm and confident in this interview as she has been before. She knows she’s on a downward trajectory even if she’s still so good
It’s plain obvious Ledecky loves 400.
Paris 400 free final will be all fireworks and more.
Summer have learned from Fukuoka and won’t get rattled when Titmus is able to match her early speed and more.