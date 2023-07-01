Regan Smith Breaks U.S Open Record In the 100 Back With A 57.71

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 2021

(AUS) — 2021 American Record: 57.57, Regan Smith — 2019

— 2019 U.S. Open Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2022

Championship Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2022

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:00.59

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 58.39

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 58.67

Top 8:

On Friday night in the women’s 100 back final at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, Regan Smith swam a time of 57.71 to take down her own U.S. Open record in the event. The previous 100 back U.S. Open record was set by Smith at 2022 Worlds trials in a time of 57.76.

Smith’s swim beats out her season-best of 57.83 by 0.13 seconds, and is the ninth-fastest performance of all-time in the event. It is also 0.26 seconds off of Kaylee McKeown‘s world record time of 57.45.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 100-Meter Backstroke:

Compared to the last time Smith set the U.S. Open record, she was out 0.24 seconds faster but closed 0.19 seconds slower. At the 50-meter mark, she was 0.28 seconds ahead of McKeown’s world record pace.

Splits Comparison:

Regan Smith, 2023 U.S. Nationals (current US Open record) Regan Smith, 2022 U.S. Trials (former U.S. Open record) 50m 27.82 28.06 100m 29.89 29.70 Total 57.71 57.76

In addition to the 100 back, Smith also won the 200 back and 200 fly at U.S. Nationals, and finished second to Katharine Berkoff in the 50 back.