Regan Smith Breaks U.S Open Record In the 100 Back With A 57.71

Yanyan Li
June 30th, 2023 National, News

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

  • World Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 2021
  • American Record: 57.57, Regan Smith — 2019
  • U.S. Open Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2022
  • Championship Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2022
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:00.59
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 58.39
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 58.67

Top 8:

  1. Regan Smith (SUN) — 57.71 (U.S. Open Record)
  2. Katharine Berkoff (WOLF) — 58.01
  3. Claire Curzan (ALTO) — 58.59
  4. Olivia Smoliga (SUN) — 58.92
  5. Isabelle Stadden (CAL) — 59.07
  6. Kennedy Noble (WOLF) — 59.45
  7. Rhyan White (WOLF) — 59.50
  8. Phoebe Bacon (WISC) — 1:00.03

On Friday night in the women’s 100 back final at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, Regan Smith swam a time of 57.71 to take down her own U.S. Open record in the event. The previous 100 back U.S. Open record was set by Smith at 2022 Worlds trials in a time of 57.76.

Smith’s swim beats out her season-best of 57.83 by 0.13 seconds, and is the ninth-fastest performance of all-time in the event. It is also 0.26 seconds off of Kaylee McKeown‘s world record time of 57.45.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 100-Meter Backstroke:

  1. Kaylee McKeown — 57.45 (2021)
  2. Kaylee McKeown — 57.47 (2020)
  3. Kaylee McKeown — 57.50 (2023)
  4. Regan Smith — 57.57 (2019)
  5. Kaylee McKeown — 57.63 (2021)
  6. Regan Smith — 57.64 (2020)
  7. Regan Smith — 57.65 (2022)
  8. Kylie Masse — 57.70 (2020)
  9. Regan Smith — 57.71 (2023)

Compared to the last time Smith set the U.S. Open record, she was out 0.24 seconds faster but closed 0.19 seconds slower. At the 50-meter mark, she was 0.28 seconds ahead of McKeown’s world record pace.

Splits Comparison:

Regan Smith, 2023 U.S. Nationals (current US Open record) Regan Smith, 2022 U.S. Trials (former U.S. Open record)
50m 27.82 28.06
100m 29.89 29.70
Total 57.71 57.76

In addition to the 100 back, Smith also won the 200 back and 200 fly at U.S. Nationals, and finished second to Katharine Berkoff in the 50 back.

