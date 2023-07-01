Regan Smith Breaks U.S Open Record In the 100 Back With A 57.71

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS
- World Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 2021
- American Record: 57.57, Regan Smith — 2019
U.S. Open Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2022 Championship Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2022
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:00.59
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 58.39
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 58.67
Top 8:
- Regan Smith (SUN) — 57.71 (U.S. Open Record)
- Katharine Berkoff (WOLF) — 58.01
- Claire Curzan (ALTO) — 58.59
- Olivia Smoliga (SUN) — 58.92
- Isabelle Stadden (CAL) — 59.07
- Kennedy Noble (WOLF) — 59.45
- Rhyan White (WOLF) — 59.50
- Phoebe Bacon (WISC) — 1:00.03
On Friday night in the women’s 100 back final at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, Regan Smith swam a time of 57.71 to take down her own U.S. Open record in the event. The previous 100 back U.S. Open record was set by Smith at 2022 Worlds trials in a time of 57.76.
Smith’s swim beats out her season-best of 57.83 by 0.13 seconds, and is the ninth-fastest performance of all-time in the event. It is also 0.26 seconds off of Kaylee McKeown‘s world record time of 57.45.
All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 100-Meter Backstroke:
- Kaylee McKeown — 57.45 (2021)
- Kaylee McKeown — 57.47 (2020)
- Kaylee McKeown — 57.50 (2023)
- Regan Smith — 57.57 (2019)
- Kaylee McKeown — 57.63 (2021)
- Regan Smith — 57.64 (2020)
- Regan Smith — 57.65 (2022)
- Kylie Masse — 57.70 (2020)
- Regan Smith — 57.71 (2023)
Compared to the last time Smith set the U.S. Open record, she was out 0.24 seconds faster but closed 0.19 seconds slower. At the 50-meter mark, she was 0.28 seconds ahead of McKeown’s world record pace.
Splits Comparison:
|Regan Smith, 2023 U.S. Nationals (current US Open record)
|Regan Smith, 2022 U.S. Trials (former U.S. Open record)
|50m
|27.82
|28.06
|100m
|29.89
|29.70
|Total
|57.71
|57.76
In addition to the 100 back, Smith also won the 200 back and 200 fly at U.S. Nationals, and finished second to Katharine Berkoff in the 50 back.
