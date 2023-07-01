Teagan O’Dell Swims 59.73 100 Backstroke to Become #7 15-16 All-Time

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
16 year old Teagan O’Dell swam the seventh fastest 15-16 LCM 100 backstroke Friday night in Indianapolis as she won the ‘B’ final in a 59.73.
All-Time Girls 15-16 LCM 100 Backstroke Rankings
- Claire Curzan 58.82, 2021
- Regan Smith 58.83, 2018
- Phoebe Bacon 59.02, 2019
- Missy Franklin 59.18, 2011
- Leah Shackley 59.55, 2023
- Isabelle Stadden 59.71, 2019
- Teagan O’Dell 59.73, 2023
O’Dell came into the meet with a previous best time of 1:00.23 which she swam back in April of this season. That time placed her at #14 in the age group all-time. Tonight’s swim marked a personal best by 0.50 seconds as well as her first time under the minute.
Although she is not 17 yet, O’Dell’s time from tonight would already rank her at #11 in the 17-18 age group of all time.