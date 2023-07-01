Teagan O’Dell Swims 59.73 100 Backstroke to Become #7 15-16 All-Time

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheets

16 year old Teagan O’Dell swam the seventh fastest 15-16 LCM 100 backstroke Friday night in Indianapolis as she won the ‘B’ final in a 59.73.

All-Time Girls 15-16 LCM 100 Backstroke Rankings

Claire Curzan 58.82, 2021 Regan Smith 58.83, 2018 Phoebe Bacon 59.02, 2019 Missy Franklin 59.18, 2011 Leah Shackley 59.55, 2023 Isabelle Stadden 59.71, 2019 Teagan O’Dell 59.73, 2023

O’Dell came into the meet with a previous best time of 1:00.23 which she swam back in April of this season. That time placed her at #14 in the age group all-time. Tonight’s swim marked a personal best by 0.50 seconds as well as her first time under the minute.

Although she is not 17 yet, O’Dell’s time from tonight would already rank her at #11 in the 17-18 age group of all time.