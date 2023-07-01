Russian Athlete Arrested as Part of Espionage Sting in Poland

Russian president Vladimir Putin has long preached the saying that “politics and sports don’t mix,” but a recent arrest in Poland on Friday served as another reminder why that phrase so often rings hollow. A Russian hockey player for a first division Polish team (identifying details were withheld) was detained on spying charges, one of 14 people arrested from one espionage network. The hockey player arrived in October of 2021 and allegedly received payment from Russia for identifying critical infrastructure, among other tasks. He faces up to 10 years in prison. Poland, which helps funnel western military supplies to Ukraine, has accused Moscow of attempting to destabilize the country by sending spies. Rosyjscy szpiedzy wpadają jeden po drugim! Kolejny sukces śledczych @PK_GOV_PL i ABW. Schwytano szpiega, który działał pod płaszczykiem sportowca. Rosjanin był zawodnikiem 1-ligowego klubu. To już 14 zatrzymany członek rozpracowanej przez nas siatki szpiegowskiej. Dziękuję… — Zbigniew Ziobro | SP (@ZiobroPL) June 30, 2023

In March, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to competition as neutrals so long as they do not work for the military or “actively support the war” in Ukraine. The IOC received pushback from 35 countries calling for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be banned from the Paris 2024 Olympics next summer, but the Thomas Bach & Co. have shown no signs of budging.