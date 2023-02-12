U.S. Joins 35 Countries Calling to Ban Russian and Belarusian Athletes from Paris 2024

The United States, Germany, and Australia are among 35 countries calling for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be banned from the Paris 2024 Olympics next summer.

Earlier this month, the White House said Russian and Belarusian athletes should compete only as neutral participants. But after an online meeting Friday featuring Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the U.S. appears to have changed its stance to align with most of its European allies.

Of the 35 countries who attended the online meeting, only Greece, France, and Japan objected to the absolute exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes, according to Polish sports minister Kamil Bortniczuk. One possible compromise is allowing Russian and Belarusian dissidents to compete on a team of refugees, but the prospect of protesting authoritarian regimes is just as complicated and dangerous as it sounds.

“It’s not time to talk about a boycott yet,” Bortniczuk said, pointing to other methods of pressuring the IOC.

“We are going in the direction that we would not need a boycott because all countries are unanimous,” Lithuanian sports minister Jurgita Siugzdiniene added.

After the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) last month offered Russian and Belarusians a pathway to Olympic qualification via this year’s Asian Games — a decision subsequently supported by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) — Ukraine threatened to boycott Paris 2024 if Russian and Belarusians athletes were allowed to compete. The IOC responded by calling the threat premature, warning of an Olympic Charter violation, and arguing that past boycotts did not achieve their goals.

The U.S. Department of State’s statement regarding the meeting provided little clarity on America’s updated position regarding Russian and Belarusian participation at Paris 2024.

“The Assistant Secretary outlined that the United States will continue to join a vast community of nations in our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine and hold the Russian Federation accountable for its brutal and barbaric war against Ukraine, as well as the complicit Lukashenko regime in Belarus,” a U.S. Department of State spokesperson said. “We will continue to consult with our independent National Olympic Committee – the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee — on next steps, and look forward to greater clarity by the IOC on their proposed policy toward Russia and Belarus.”

During Friday’s call, Zelenskiy noted that 228 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have died since Russia launched its war last February. Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavsky said that “we know that 70% of Russian athletes are soldiers.”

“If there’s an Olympics sport with killings and missile strikes, you know which national team would take the first place,” Zelenskiy said. “Terror and Olympism are two opposites, they cannot be combined.”

On Saturday, Russian sports minister Oleg Matytsin called Friday’s meeting “unacceptable.”

“This is a direct interference of ministers in the activities of independent international sports organizations, an attempt to dictate the conditions for the participation of athletes in international competitions, which is absolutely unacceptable,” Matytsin said.