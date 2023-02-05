Ukraine Threatens Boycott of Paris 2024; IOC Warns of Olympic Charter Violation

Ukraine and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) appear to be at odds as the organization explores a path for Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate at next year’s 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Last week, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) opened the doors for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at this year’s Asian Games, offering opportunities for Olympic qualification that remained closed in Europe. This week, the ramifications of that decision — and the IOC’s support of it — have been reverberating throughout the international sports world.

Ukraine sports minister Vadym Guttsait issued a warning that his country will consider boycotting Paris 2024 if Russia and Belarus are allowed to participate next summer. Polish sports minister Kamil Bortniczuk reportedly said that Poland and Britain are “at the forefront” of the campaign to protest the presence of Russia and Belarus at Paris 2024, claiming that countries “may issue an ultimatum” if they are allowed to compete.

The IOC released a statement in response, expressing its disappointment in the “premature” threat of a boycott while arguing that history has shown that past boycotts “did not achieve their political ends.” The organization also warned Ukraine that the nation would be in violation of the Olympic Charter if it boycotts.

“The participation of individual, neutral athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 has not been discussed yet,” the IOC said. “It is also important to note that all other NOCs are following the principles of the Olympic Charter, including those whose athletes are impacted by conflicts and wars in their territory.”

“Threatening a boycott of the Olympic Games, which the NOC of Ukraine is currently considering, goes against the fundamentals of the Olympic Movement and the principles it stands for,” the IOC added. “A boycott is a violation of the Olympic Charter, which obliges all NOCs to ‘participate in the Games of the Olympiad by sending athletes.'”

IOC president Thomas Bach also rejected an invitation from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, adding that “currently there are no plans for another visit to Ukraine.” Bach met with Zeleskyy last July to discuss the restoration of sports infrastructure destroyed by the ongoing war.

In his latest video address, Zelenskyy invited Bach to “see with his own eyes that neutrality does not exist” in the wake of the IOC’s announcement that it was examining ways to reintegrate athletes from Russia and Belarus under a neutral flag.

“Any neutral flag of Russian athletes is stained with blood,” Zelenskyy said.

Two prominent Ukrainian athletes were recently killed in battle. Ukrainian figure skater Dymtro Sharpar died during fighting at age 25. Vlodomyr Androshchuk, a 22-year-old track and field athlete who was a member of the Ukrainian national team, also passed away last week.

The IOC said it was “deeply saddened” by the deaths of the athletes and extended its “most sincere condolences to their families and friends and the Ukrainian people.”

“The IOC took a very strong stance against the war, strongly condemning it, issuing sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian States and Governments hours after it started on 24 February 2022,” the IOC added. “The IOC firmly stands with this crystal clear position. And this position is guided by the solidarity with the Olympic Community of Ukraine, which the Olympic Movement has supported since the very beginning of the war and will continue to do so.”