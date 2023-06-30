Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rex Maurer Moves Up to Fifth Fastest 17-18 All-Time Swimming A 3:48.18 400 Free

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheets

18 year old Rex Maurer swam the fifth fastest 17-18 boys LCM 400 freestyle ever finishing in a 4:48.18 Friday night during the ‘A’ final of US World Trials.

All-Time Top 5 17-18 Boys LCM 400 Free

  1. Larsen Jensen 3:46.08, 2004
  2. Michael Phelps 3:46.73, 2003
  3. Klete Keller 3:47.09, 2000
  4. True Sweetser 3:47.94, 2016
  5. Rex Maurer 3:48.18, 2023

Maurer previously sat at #8 all-time after swimming in a 4:48.97 during prelims in Indianapolis. Prior to this meet, Maurer was the 10th fastest swimmer in the age group of all-time.

Maurer went on to finish fifth in the ‘A’ final tonight as he swam out of lane 3. He was recently ranked the #1 recruit in the class of 2023. He is headed to Stanford this fall.

At the end of last summer, Maurer finished second at Junior Pan Pacs in the 400 free swimming a 4:49.86.

