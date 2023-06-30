Bella Sims Swims 4:03.25 400 Freestyle To Become Fifth Fastest American Ever

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Bella Sims swam a 4:03.25 in the women’s LCM 400 freestyle Friday night in Indianapolis, swimming a huge personal best time to move up to the #5 fastest American ever as well as #3 all-time in the 17-18 age group.

All-Time Top 5 400 Freestyle (All Ages)

Katie Ledecky 3:56.46, 2016 Leah Smith 4:00.65, 2016 Allison Schmitt 4:01.77, 2012 Katie Hoff 4:02.20, 2008 Bella Sims 4:03.25, 2023

All-Time Top 5 17-18 400 Freestyle

Katie Ledecky 3:58.37, 2014 Katie Hoff, 4:02.20, 2008 Bella Sims 4:03.25, 2023 Janet Evans 4:03.85, 1988 Cierra Runge 4:04.55, 2014

Sims previously stood at the 21st fastest American ever as well as the #11 fastest 17-18 age grouper. Her previous best time was a 4:06.41 which she swam just a month ago at Pro Swim-Mission Viejo.

Sims has made a huge drop in the event over the last year. At 2022 International Team Trials, Sims swam a 4:06.61 to finish third, three seconds off of making the Worlds team in the event.

On night two of the meet, Sims qualified for the Worlds team on the women’s 4×200 free relay after finishing third in the 200 freestyle in a 1:56.08. Sims only competed on the US 4×200 free relay at Worlds last summer, notably anchoring in a huge split of 1:54.60 helping the US to gold. Now, Sims adds an individual event to her lineup in Japan.