Bella Sims Swims 4:03.25 400 Freestyle To Become Fifth Fastest American Ever

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheets

Bella Sims swam a 4:03.25 in the women’s LCM 400 freestyle Friday night in Indianapolis, swimming a huge personal best time to move up to the #5 fastest American ever as well as #3 all-time in the 17-18 age group.

All-Time Top 5 400 Freestyle (All Ages)

  1. Katie Ledecky 3:56.46, 2016
  2. Leah Smith 4:00.65, 2016
  3. Allison Schmitt 4:01.77, 2012
  4. Katie Hoff 4:02.20, 2008
  5. Bella Sims 4:03.25, 2023

All-Time Top 5 17-18 400 Freestyle

  1. Katie Ledecky 3:58.37, 2014
  2. Katie Hoff, 4:02.20, 2008
  3. Bella Sims 4:03.25, 2023
  4. Janet Evans 4:03.85, 1988
  5. Cierra Runge 4:04.55, 2014

Sims previously stood at the 21st fastest American ever as well as the #11 fastest 17-18 age grouper. Her previous best time was a 4:06.41 which she swam just a month ago at Pro Swim-Mission Viejo.

Sims has made a huge drop in the event over the last year. At 2022 International Team Trials, Sims swam a 4:06.61 to finish third, three seconds off of making the Worlds team in the event.

On night two of the meet, Sims qualified for the Worlds team on the women’s 4×200 free relay after finishing third in the 200 freestyle in a 1:56.08. Sims only competed on the US 4×200 free relay at Worlds last summer, notably anchoring in a huge split of 1:54.60 helping the US to gold. Now, Sims adds an individual event to her lineup in Japan.

Swimfan
5 seconds ago

Her short coarse yards 200-500 were right there with Macintosh so glad to see her times covert well to long course

Swimfan27
40 seconds ago

Knew she had this in her!!

Corey
14 minutes ago

🐊🐊🐊

