U.S. Men’s 4×200 FR At 2016 SC Worlds Honored With Gold Medals Before Day 4 Finals

Yanyan Li
by Yanyan Li 7

June 30th, 2023 National, News

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Prior to the start of Day 4 finals at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, the U.S. Men’s 4×200 freestyle relay from the 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor, Canada were presented with gold medals for their performance. You can watch the medal presentation on the livstream provided by USA swimming down below:

Originally, the U.S. relay consisting of Blake Pieroni (1:43.14), Jacob Pebley (1:43.38), Pace Clark (1:44.16), and Zane Grothe (1:42.66) finished second to Russia in a time of 6:53.34. However, Russia’s relay that won in a time of 6:52.10 got disqualified in 2022 because Artem Lobuzov, the team’s third leg, was suspended in 2022 for an anti-doping violation.

In addition to the U.S. being awarded gold, Japan got promoted from bronze to silver, and Brazil got promoted from fourth place to bronze due to Russia’s disqualification.

Lobuzov’s suspension entailed that he would forfeit all of his results since July 27, 2014, which included medals from the 2014 and 2016 Short Course World Championships and the 2014 European Championships.

Out of all the swimmers on the U.S. relay team from 2016, only Pieroni and Grothe have competed at an official meet within the last year. Grothe was the only one who raced at this year’s U.S. Nationals, having finished seventh in the 200 free.

7
avidswimfan
31 minutes ago

So the dude gets banned 6 years later and they revoke their medal?

Guy
38 minutes ago

Pace Clark – now that’s a name I have not heard in a long time.

Swimfan
40 minutes ago

Glad to see sims 100, 200 and 500 yard time transfer to LCM! She showed us her performance at winter HR was no fluke!

other note Leah smith still on team in the relay

Swimfan
42 minutes ago

Sims 2nd! She the 3rd fastest 500 yards swimmer just behind Macintosh time.

Swimfan
45 minutes ago

Sims might get 2nd!

Goobah
52 minutes ago

What an interesting group of swimmers

Swim2win
55 minutes ago

Forgot Pace Clark existed tbh

