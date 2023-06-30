2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Prior to the start of Day 4 finals at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, the U.S. Men’s 4×200 freestyle relay from the 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor, Canada were presented with gold medals for their performance. You can watch the medal presentation on the livstream provided by USA swimming down below:

Originally, the U.S. relay consisting of Blake Pieroni (1:43.14), Jacob Pebley (1:43.38), Pace Clark (1:44.16), and Zane Grothe (1:42.66) finished second to Russia in a time of 6:53.34. However, Russia’s relay that won in a time of 6:52.10 got disqualified in 2022 because Artem Lobuzov, the team’s third leg, was suspended in 2022 for an anti-doping violation.

In addition to the U.S. being awarded gold, Japan got promoted from bronze to silver, and Brazil got promoted from fourth place to bronze due to Russia’s disqualification.

Lobuzov’s suspension entailed that he would forfeit all of his results since July 27, 2014, which included medals from the 2014 and 2016 Short Course World Championships and the 2014 European Championships.

Out of all the swimmers on the U.S. relay team from 2016, only Pieroni and Grothe have competed at an official meet within the last year. Grothe was the only one who raced at this year’s U.S. Nationals, having finished seventh in the 200 free.