US, Japan, France, Australia, S. Africa, & Belgium Gain Medals in Lobuzov Ban

When FINA suspended a trio of retired Russian swimmers, the suspensions in all cases included the forfeiture of results after the date of original suspension.

For two of those swimmers, Alexandra Sokolova and Artem Podyakov, the impact of that forfeiture was relatively-limited: at best Sokolova won minor medals at minor open water events on the FINA calendar.

For Artem Lobuzov, however, the impact is more sweeping. He forfeits all results since July 27, 2014, which includes his medal results at the 2014 and 2016 World Short Course Championships and 2014 European Championships.

All of those medals were relay medals. According to article DC11.2 in the WADA World Anti-Doping Code, this means that his relay teammates from those meets will also forfeit their results and medals.

FINA confirmed that they would redistribute the medals from those events.

Here are the impacts:

2016 World Championships

Lobuzov forfeits his gold medal in the men’s 800 free relay. So do his teammates Mikhail Dovgalyuk, Mikhail Vekovishchev, and Aleksandr Krasnykh, as well as prelims swimmer Daniil Pasynkov.

The United States gets another gold medal, Japan promotes from bronze to silver, and Australia moves up to the podium in bronze medal position.

The updated finishers for that race:

Updated Medals Table from the meet:

The United States and Russia stay in the same position in the final medals table, but with a 3rd silver, Japan jumps to 6th place from 8th place, ahead of hosts Canada.

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States (USA) 9 14 7 30 2 Hungary (HUN) 7 2 2 11 3 Russia (RUS) 5 5 3 13 4 South Africa (RSA) 4 1 0 5 5 South Korea (KOR) 3 0 0 3 6 Japan (JPN) 2 3 10 15 7 Canada (CAN)* 2 3 3 8 8 Netherlands (NED) 2 3 1 6 9 Australia (AUS) 2 2 8 12 10 Germany (GER) 2 1 0 3 11 Italy (ITA) 1 4 2 7 12 Great Britain (GBR) 1 2 2 5 13 Brazil (BRA) 1 1 1 3 Jamaica (JAM) 1 1 1 3 15 China (CHN) 1 0 2 3 16 Denmark (DEN) 1 0 1 2 Lithuania (LTU) 1 0 1 2 Poland (POL) 1 0 1 2 19 France (FRA) 0 2 0 2 20 Slovenia (SLO) 0 1 0 1 Ukraine (UKR) 0 1 0 1 22 Belarus (BLR) 0 0 2 2 Totals (22 nations) 46 46 47 139

2014 World Short Course Championships

Lobozuv forfeits his bronze medal in the 800 free relay. So too do his finals teammates Mikhail Polischuk, Danila Izotov, and Viacheslav Andrusenko. His prelims teammates Dmitrii Ermakov and Aleksandr Krasnykh also lose their medals.

South Africa moves to bronze medal position. Notably, this gives South Africa’s Chad Le Clos an 18th World Short Course Championship medal.

The updated finishers for that race are:

Rank Lane Nation Swimmers Time Prelims Medalists 1 5 United States Conor Dwyer (1:43.20)

Ryan Lochte (1:42.42)

Matt McLean (1:43.20)

Tyler Clary (1:42.86) 6:51.68 Michael Klueh

Michael Weiss

Darian Townsend 2 4 Italy Andrea Mitchell D’Arrigo (1:42.77)

Marco Belotti (1:43.98)

Nicolangelo Di Fabio (1:42.98)

Filippo Magnini (1:42.07) 6:51.80 3 7 South Africa Myles Brown (1:43.25)

Sebastien Rousseau (1:43.96)

Chad le Clos (1:40.61)

Leith Shankland (1:44.31) 6:52.13 Calvyn Justus 4 2 Belgium Louis Croenen (1:44.91)

Glenn Surgeloose (1:43.29)

Emmanuel Vanluchene (1:42.33)

Pieter Timmers (1:42.13) 6:52.66 5 3 Brazil João de Lucca (1:41.85 SA)

Gustavo Godoy (1:44.82)

Fernando Santos (1:43.89)

Gabriel Ogawa (1:43.97) 6:54.53 6 8 Germany Markus Deibler (1:43.68)

Florian Vogel (1:44.24)

Tim Wallburger (1:45.81)

Clemens Rapp (1:43.67) 6:57.40 7 1 Denmark Anders Nielsen (1:44.49)

Frans Johannessen (1:45.34)

Frederik Pedersen (1:45.60)

Daniel Skaaning (1:45.35) 7:00.78 DQ 6 Russia Mikhail Polischuk (1:43.62)

Danila Izotov (1:40.65)

Artem Lobuzov (1:42.87)

Viacheslav Andrusenko (1:44.82) 6:51.96

Updated Medals Table:

There was no change in the final medals table order.

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Brazil (BRA) 7 1 2 10 2 Hungary (HUN) 6 3 2 11 3 Netherlands (NED) 5 1 6 12 4 South Africa (RSA) 4 1 1 6 5 Spain (ESP) 4 0 0 4 6 Japan (JPN) 3 3 4 10 7 France (FRA) 3 2 3 8 8 Sweden (SWE) 3 1 0 4 9 United States (USA) 2 9 6 17 10 Denmark (DEN) 2 1 3 6 11 Australia (AUS) 1 5 4 10 12 Russia (RUS) 1 4 3 8 13 Italy (ITA) 1 2 3 6 14 Germany (GER) 1 1 2 4 15 Poland (POL) 1 1 1 3 16 Jamaica (JAM) 1 1 0 2 Lithuania (LTU) 1 1 0 2 18 Great Britain (GBR) 0 7 1 8 19 China (CHN) 0 2 1 3 20 Tunisia (TUN) 0 1 0 1 21 Ukraine (UKR) 0 0 2 2 22 Canada (CAN) 0 0 1 1 Serbia (SRB) 0 0 1 1 Totals (23 nations) 46 47 46 139

All-Time Short Course Worlds Medals Table

The net outcome is:

Russia loses 1 gold and 1 bronze medal

The US loses 1 silver and gains 1 gold medal

Japan loses 1 bronze and gains 1 silver medal

Australia gains 1 bronze medal

South Africa gains 1 bronze medal

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States (USA) 119 102 85 306 2 Australia (AUS) 79 89 74 242 3 China (CHN) 42 41 38 121 4 Russia (RUS) 29 28 43 100 5 Sweden (SWE) 28 20 18 66 6 Brazil (BRA) 22 9 21 52 7 Great Britain (GBR) 21 42 40 103 8 Netherlands (NED) 21 24 19 64 9 Hungary (HUN) 21 11 10 42 10 South Africa (RSA) 20 16 7 43 11 Germany (GER) 19 26 24 69 12 Japan (JPN) 17 12 21 50 13 Ukraine (UKR) 15 12 13 40 14 Denmark (DEN) 10 5 16 31 15 Spain (ESP) 9 4 8 21 16 France (FRA) 7 8 8 23 17 Slovakia (SVK) 7 5 5 17 18 Italy (ITA) 6 26 19 51 19 Canada (CAN) 6 17 16 39 20 Cuba (CUB) 6 1 2 9 21 Finland (FIN) 5 5 4 14 22 Lithuania (LTU) 5 4 1 10 23 Croatia (CRO) 5 1 3 9 24 Jamaica (JAM) 4 4 2 10 25 Venezuela (VEN) 4 2 1 7 26 South Korea (KOR) 4 2 0 6 27 Zimbabwe (ZIM) 4 0 1 5 28 Costa Rica (CRC) 4 0 0 4 29 Poland (POL) 3 7 14 24 30 Slovenia (SLO) 3 7 3 13 31 New Zealand (NZL) 3 5 4 12 32 Belarus (BLR) 2 2 3 7 Tunisia (TUN) 2 2 3 7 34 Israel (ISR) 2 0 2 4 35 Austria (AUT) 1 6 2 9 36 Argentina (ARG) 1 2 2 5 37 Norway (NOR) 1 1 3 5 38 Kazakhstan (KAZ) 1 0 3 4 39 Romania (ROU) 0 3 3 6 40 Czech Republic (CZE) 0 2 1 3 41 Algeria (ALG) 0 1 1 2 42 Moldova (MDA) 0 1 0 1 Portugal (POR) 0 1 0 1 44 Switzerland (SUI) 0 0 4 4 45 Belgium (BEL) 0 0 2 2 Trinidad and Tobago (TRI) 0 0 2 2 47 Bahamas (BAH) 0 0 1 1 Faroe Islands (FRO) 0 0 1 1 Greece (GRE) 0 0 1 1 Ireland (IRE) 0 0 1 1 Puerto Rico (PUR) 0 0 1 1 Serbia (SRB) 0 0 1 1 Turkey (TUR) 0 0 1 1 Totals (53 nations) 558 556 558 1672

2014 European Aquatics Championships

Lobuzov forfeits his silver medal in the 800 free relay. So to do his finals teammates Dmitry Ermakov, Alexander Krasnykh, and Alexandr Sukhorukov. Prelims legs Nikita Lobintsev and Viatcheslav Andrusenko also lose their silver medals.

Belgium moves from bronze to silver and France moves from 4th place to the bronze medal position.

The updated finals results:

Rank Lane Nationality Swimmers Time Prelims Medalists 1 4 Germany Robin Backhaus (1:48.52)

Yannick Lebherz (1:48.73)

Clemens Rapp (1:46.80)

Paul Biedermann (1:44.95) 7:09.00 2 7 Belgium Louis Croenen (1:48.41)

Glenn Surgeloose (1:48.56)

Emmanuel Vanluchene (1:48.25)

Pieter Timmers (1:45.17) 7:10.39 Ken Cortes 3 1 France Jeremy Stravius (1:47.62)

Yannick Agnel (1:46.06)

Lorys Bourelly (1:49.38)

Clement Mignon (1:47.75) 7:10.81 Theo Fuchs

Gregory Mallet 4 3 Netherlands Dion Dreesens (1:48.10)

Ferry Weertman (1:47.65)

Joost Reijns (1:49.13)

Sebastiaan Verschuren (1:46.71) 7:11.59 5 6 Italy Andrea Mitchell D’Arrigo (1:48.22)

Damiano Lestingi (1:48.28)

Gabriele Detti (1:48.62)

Filippo Magnini (1:47.12) 7:12.24 6 2 Spain Albert Puig (1:49.36)

Miguel Duran (1:48.08)

Miguel Victor Martin (1:48.29)

Eduardo Solaeche (1:50.07) 7:15.80 7 8 Poland Pawel Korzeniowski (1:47.40)

Kacper Majchrzak (1:49.49)

Jan Switkowski (1:49.39)

Dawid Zielinski (1:49.72) 7:16.00 DQ 5 Russia Artem Lobuzov (1:48.18)

Dmitry Ermakov (1:47.90)

Alexander Krasnykh (1:47.19)

Alexander Sukhorukov (1:47.02) 7:10.29

Updated Medals Table:

Belgium’s only medal from the meet promotes from bronze to silver, which moves them up a spot in the national rankings.

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Great Britain 11 8 8 27 2 Russia 9 6 3 18 3 Italy 8 3 12 23 4 Germany* 6 8 8 22 5 Denmark 6 1 2 9 6 Hungary 5 6 6 17 7 France 5 4 4 13 8 Sweden 3 6 1 10 9 Spain 3 5 5 13 10 Netherlands 3 5 2 10 11 Poland 2 1 1 4 12 Serbia 2 0 0 2 13 Ukraine 1 3 7 11 14 Lithuania 1 1 2 4 15 Belarus 1 1 1 3 16 Faroe Islands 0 2 0 2 17 Greece 0 1 0 1 Belgium 0 1 0 1 19 Austria 0 0 1 1 Finland 0 0 1 1 Slovenia 0 0 1 1 Totals (21 nations) 66 62 65 193

Updated All-Time European Aquatics Championships Medals Table