Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Russian President Putin Calls FINA’s Ban of Evgeny Rylov “Absurd”

Comments: 8

Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t see eye to eye with FINA in its decision to suspend Russian Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov.

According to a report by Reuters, Putin called the suspension “absurd” and added that Russian and Belarusian athletes are facing discrimination based on their nationality.

In mid-March, Rylov appeared at a pro-war rally hosted by Putin in Moscow, which immediately led to him losing his sponsorship deal with Speedo. Rylov then announced he was pulling out of the 2022 World Championships, which ended up being a symbolic move as FINA banned all Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing shortly thereafter.

On April 20, FINA handed Rylov a nine-month suspension from all of its sanctioned competitions and activities, noting that the ban was for “Mr. Rylov’s attendance and conduct at an event held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on 18 March 2022.”

FINA also confirmed that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be barred from FINA events through the end of 2022.

In 2014, FINA awarded Putin with the “FINA Order”, recognizing his “important support in the organization of major FINA events on Russian soil, thus bringing additional development to the FINA disciplines and providing increased value to Aquatics within the Russian society and worldwide.”

The Order was then withdrawn on March 1, 2022, the week after Putin led the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Despite the ban from FINA, Rylov began competing at the Russian Swimming Championships in Kazan on Sunday, and while FINA said it was reviewing Rylov’s participation at the meet earlier his week, the 25-year-old has been in action over the first half of the competition.

Rylov won two Olympic gold medalists last summer at the Tokyo Games, sweeping the men’s 100 and 200 backstroke events.

In This Story

8
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
8 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joel Lin
1 hour ago

Good riddance to the entire Russian Federation. There are some Russian athletes who have settled elsewhere, some are current NCAA athletes, and they deserve no negatives by association. Rylov? Good riddance, full stop.

19
-3
Reply
Khachaturian
1 hour ago

killing innocent people is absurd

31
0
Reply
olivy
1 hour ago

He really became the propagenda tool of Pootin. That’s unfortunate.

21
-1
Reply
shawnk
1 hour ago

bombing babies is absurd. trashing a country that has done NOTHING is absurd.

31
-4
Reply
Guy
1 hour ago

Putin probably giving Rylov some nice compensation

10
-4
Reply
Greg
Reply to  Guy
1 hour ago

Compensation for what exactly? Putin doesn’t really care about Russian athletes.

6
0
Reply
olivy
Reply to  Guy
1 hour ago

He won’t get anything from all the farce, and Pootin won’t give him one more glance once he stops bringing medals to the country.

4
0
Reply
Mr Piano
1 hour ago

Says the man who’s literally murdering innocent civilians.

30
-2
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!