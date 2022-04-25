FINA Reviewing Whether Evgeny Rylov Competing at Russian Trials Violates Ban

With the Russian Swimming Championships beginning today in Kazan, the All-Russian Swimming Federation confirmed that Evgeny Rylov would be allowed to compete despite the 9-month ban FINA levied on him days ago. A FINA spokesperson has informed SwimSwam that FINA is aware Rylov is competing in the meet, and the body is reviewing to determine whether Rylov is in violation of the ban. Here is the full statement from FINA on the matter:

FINA is aware that Mr. Rylov competed in the Russian Championships this weekend and has launched an internal review to ascertain whether FINA sanctions or rules have been broken. The outcome of this review will be announced in due course.

Frankly, this statement doesn’t tell us much of anything, but that’s also not entirely FINA’s fault. Per their initial statement on Rylov’s ban, the 25-year-old is barred from any “FINA sanctioned competitions or events” for nine months. There’s already a question as to what qualifies as a FINA sanctioned event, but that lack of clarity is magnified in this particular case. Russian Nationals would typically be a FINA sanctioned meet, however, since FINA has banned all Russian athletes from the FINA events through the end of the year, it’s unclear whether this meet is still being considered officially “FINA sanctioned”.

Although there’s certainly a level of complexity to this issue, we can’t let FINA off the hook for the lack of clarity. It’s ultimately up to the international governing body to set the parameters of the ban they’ve placed on Rylov, and to clearly lay out the specifics of those parameters, which is something they haven’t done yet.

If you missed it, Rylov was banned by FINA following his appearance at a large pro-war rally in Moscow in mid-March. The Olympic Gold medalist was honored on stage along with other Russian medalists before Russian president Vladimir Puting took the stage to speak on the “special operation” in Ukraine.

Rylov competed in prelims and semifinals of the 100 back today, advancing to tomorrow’s final.