Keara McGee to Swim for the Montevallo Falcons in 2022-23

Keara McGee of St. Augustine, Florida, has announced her commitment to swim for the University of Montevallo in Montevallo, Alabama, beginning in the fall of 2022.

“I chose the University of Montevallo not just for its swimming program but also for its beautiful campus and the small class sizes, with less than 30 students in your classes you’re able to get more one-on-one time with your professors. Their large variety of choices for undergraduate degrees was another reason why I chose Montevallo, as I am hoping to peruse a degree in their communication broadcasting program and go on to produce TV shows and maybe movies! While I was on campus everyone was so kind to me and made sure that if I did choose Montevallo that I would be comfortable there. I’m excited to continue my swimming and academic career at the university of Montevallo in the fall, Go Falcons!!💜💛”

McGee is a senior at St. Augustine High School. She is a four-year letter-winner on the team coached by Frank Holleman. A two-time FHSAA Class 3A state qualifier, she is the school record-holder in the 100 fly, and she placed 16th in the event with 58.79 at the 2021 FHSAA Class 3A State Championships. McGee maintains a 3.75 grade point average while being dual enrolled at St. Johns River Community College.

She swims club with St. Augustine Cyclones under former USA Olympian and University of Florida All-American Gregory Burgess. Her best events include 50/100 free, 100 breast, 100 fly and 200 IM and she is a South Zone Sectional qualifier as well as a Florida Swimming Senior Championship qualifier.

McGee recently notched PBs in the 50/100 free, 50 breast, and 50 fly at the Florida Swimming LSC Spring Senior Championships. She went lifetime bests in the 100 breast and 100 fly during high school season.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 58.79

50 fly – 26.77

50 free – 25.61

100 free – 55.09

50 breast – 32.58

100 breast – 1:11.08

200 IM – 2:17.75

Montevallo is a relatively new Division II team. The Falcons’ first season was in 2019-20 and since then, the women have finished fifth in each of the three New South Intercollegiate Swimming Conference (NSISC) Swimming and Diving Championships they have participated in. McGee will have a chance to break the school record in the 100 fly, as she comes in with a PB that is only 1/10 off the mark.

