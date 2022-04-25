Georgia High School 200 IM Champion Cale Martter Commits to Arizona State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Atlanta, Georgia native Cale Martter has announced his commitment to Arizona State University for the fall of 2022.

“I’m humbled and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Arizona State University! None of this would be possible without God, my family, coaches, and my teammates. Forks Up!”

Martter added, “It was a perfect fit. Between the excellent coaching staff, beautiful facilities and weather, and the campus just felt like somewhere that I wanted to be. I’m super pumped to get there in the fall and get to work.”

A senior at the Riverwood International Charter School, Martter is the 2022 Georgia High School 6A State Champion in the 200 IM (1:48.50) and the runner-up in the 100 breast (55.07). Martter does his year-round swimming with Dynamo Swim Club. He is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200/400 IM and 100 breast, a U.S. Open qualifier in the 200 breast, and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100/200 fly.

After notching PBs in the 100 free and 200 IM during high school states, Martter went lifetime bests in the 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM at Speedo Southern Premier in March. He placed 6th in the 100 breast, 4th in the 200 breast, 7th in the 100 fly, 13th in the 200 fly, 5th in the 200 IM, and 6th in the 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 1:58.66

100 breast – 54.74

400 IM – 3:51.58

200 IM – 1:48.50

200 fly – 1:49.42

100 fly – 49.12

200 free – 1:41.69

100 free – 47.11

Martter will head to Tempe next fall with Owen McDonald, Andrew Dobrzanski, Caleb Liban, Evan Nail, Jack Wadsworth, Jake Mason, Jonny Kulow, Lane Stallworth, Matt Duren, Parker Reynolds, and Ryan King. He’ll join arguably the best IM group in the NCAA, led by current ASU freshman and NCAA record-holder (200 IM) Leon Marchand, David Schlicht, Jarod Arroyo, Alexander Gusev, and Alex Colson.

