Indiana Women Claim Fifth At MPSF Tournament With Win Over SJSU

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – #15 Indiana capped off the season as it took the win over San Jose State in the fifth-place game at the MPSF Tournament on Sunday afternoon.
KEY MOMENTS
- Indiana (15-15) got on the board first early in the opening quarter, but it was a back-and-forth battle as the score was knotted at 3-all going to the second.
- Holding the Spartans without a goal in the second quarter, Indiana used goals from Olivia Stark and Portia Sasser to take the 5-3 advantage at the half.
- They continued the offensive onslaught in the third, scoring a total of four unanswered goals before SJSU (11-16) got back on the board with 5:45 to go. The Hoosiers capped off the win with three-straight goals as Izzy Mandema notched a hat trick in the fourth.
NOTES
Goals vs. SJSU: Mandema (3), Doherty (2), Stark (2), Sasser (2), White (1), Crouch (1)