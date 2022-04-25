Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indiana Women Claim Fifth At MPSF Tournament With Win Over SJSU

Courtesy: Indiana Athletics

LOS ANGELES, Calif.  –  #15 Indiana capped off the season as it took the win over San Jose State in the fifth-place game at the MPSF Tournament on Sunday afternoon.

KEY MOMENTS

  • Indiana (15-15) got on the board first early in the opening quarter, but it was a back-and-forth battle as the score was knotted at 3-all going to the second.
  • Holding the Spartans without a goal in the second quarter, Indiana used goals from Olivia Stark and Portia Sasser to take the 5-3 advantage at the half.
  • They continued the offensive onslaught in the third, scoring a total of four unanswered goals before SJSU (11-16) got back on the board with 5:45 to go. The Hoosiers capped off the win with three-straight goals as Izzy Mandema notched a hat trick in the fourth.

NOTES
Goals vs. SJSU: Mandema (3), Doherty (2), Stark (2), Sasser (2), White (1), Crouch (1)

