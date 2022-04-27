Caeleb Dressel No-Shows 200 Free on Wednesday Morning at US Trials

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
- Worlds Qualifying Criteria
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest
- How To Watch
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
American superstar swimmer Caeleb Dressel was a no-show for prelims of the 200 free on Wednesday, leaving an empty lane in a late heat of the race.
He was one of three no-shows from later heats of the race, along with NC State’s Luke Miller and SwimMAC Carolina’s Baylor Nelson, but of the three, Dressel’s swim was the most-anticipated.
Blake Pieroni recently had knee surgery, and Townley Haas and Andrew Seliskar each retired recently, which leaves the U.S. with a bit of a gap in this race as they chase the Brits and their pair of 1:44 flat-starts. The U.S. didn’t medal in this race at last summer’s Olympic Games, finishing in 4th place. That marked the first time that the American 800 free relay finished off the Olympic podium in history.
The Russian ban from the World Championships makes a medal this summer in Budapest likely, and absences from Australia make even silver possible. But the most realistic way for the U.S. to chase gold would have been a full-strength Dressel living up to the 200 free that everyone hopes he has in him, but that he’s never really proven he has.
Dressel didn’t swim this relay at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, where the final came after the final of the 100 free. Given his form in Tokyo, and a 1:47 from Zach Apple there, Dressel would have likely closed the six-tenths of a second gap to the Australians and Russians, even if he’s not a full-blown hammer in the event. He did swim it in prelims at the US Olympic Trials, marking 1:46.63 before scratching the semifinals.
Him swimming the relay at the 2022 World Championships would have been a longer shot. The finals of the 800 free relay comes in the same session as the semi-finals of the 50 free and 100 fly, and after some ‘light duty’ following last summer’s Olympics, he doesn’t appear to be in triple form.
With a change to the Olympic schedule coming for Paris 2024, expanding from 8 days to 9 days, there could be a better opportunity for Dressel to finally make the jump into this race. But for now, it will remain just a hopeful wish as Carson Foster’s 1:45.57 leads the way into finals.
Dressel won the 100 free on Tuesday in a time of 47.79 and still has remaining entries in the 50 fly, 100 fly, and 50 free: all races where he is the defending World Champion.
Other High-Seed DFS’ on Wednesday Morning:
- Olivia Smoliga was a no-show for the women’s 200 free (#3 seed) and the women’s 200 back (#7 seed).
- Claire Curzan was a no-show for the women’s 200 back (#5 seed)
- Daniel Carr was a no-show for the men’s 200 back (#4 seed), as was Nicolas Albiero.
- Both Kate Douglass (#3 seed) and Mallory Comerford were no-shows in the women’s 50 fly.
Honestly he should scrap all his other events and only race the 200 free + relays at one of these international meets haha
He’s a 50/100 guy in long course.
Swimming the 200 free would cost him a lot for his 100 free.
He’s smart.
McKeon would not have won the 100 free at olympics if she had added 3 rounds of 200 free before.
He was out there straight arming the 100 free and people think he is going to swim the 200 free haha?
@Braden Keith, Dressel swims the 200 free at in season meets, because it helps his back end 50 in the 100 free.
At the big meets (Trials/Worlds/OGs), his events are clear : 50free/fly and 100 free/fly + 4*100m relays.
Look what happened to Chalmers when he swam the 200 free in Gwangju and Tokyo. It’s all about energy management. Moreover, his best event is the 50m freestyle and as he’s aging he needs to be the sharpest for it specially since it’s the last one of the program and anything can happen there.
Keep in mind that the 50 m specialists are waiting for him to do a mistake or to be exhausted to dethrone him.… Read more »
He’s not gonna swim the 200. We need to stop talking about this like it’s a thing.
I agree with you. Dressel will never swim the 200 free at the big meets.
Great decision by my boy Remel.
Yeah, this was the year that if he were semi-serious about the 200 free he would’ve tried it out.
Post-Olympic experimental year (Phelps 400 free anyone?), Chalmers out of Worlds, the Russians… ahem…
good decision
Disappointed but i get it if theres a potential triple