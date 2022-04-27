Bobby Finke Gets Finked: “Katie got me on the last 50”

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
- Worlds Qualifying Criteria
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest
- How To Watch
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Reported by Anne Lepesant.
MEN’S 1500 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT
- World Record: 14:31.02 – Yang Sun (2012)
- American Record: 14:39.48 – Connor Jaeger (2016)
- U.S. Open Record: 14:45.54 – Peter Vanderkaay (2008)
- Jr World Record: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2019)
- FINA “A” Cut: 15:04.64
- SwimSwam Preview – M1500 Free
Podium:
- Bobby Finke, Florida – 14:45.72
- Charlie Clark, Ohio State – 14:51.78
- David Johnston, Texas – 15:08.90
- Alec Enyeart, TST – 15:12.70
- Will Gallant, NC State – 15:20.98
- Tyler Watson, Florida – 15:28.22
- Brennan Gravley, Florida – 15:31.30
- Josh Parent, Bluefish – 15:50.56
Olympic champion Bobby Finke led wire-to-wire in the timed final of the men’s 1500 free, winning by 15 meters ahead of Ohio State’s Charlie Clark, 14:45.72 to 14:51.78. Clark, meanwhile, was entered with a 15:04. He dropped 13 seconds to earn second place and a probable trip to Budapest. Finke clocked the third-fastest time in the world, while Clark posted the #6 time.
Katie going 25.7 on last 50 at worlds?
“She got me,” Bobby said of Katie outsplitting him. “That f*cking Katie boomed me.”
Bobby added “She’s so good”, repeating it four times.
Bobby then said he wanted to add Katie to the list of players he works out with this summer.