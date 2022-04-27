Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bobby Finke Gets Finked: “Katie got me on the last 50”

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 1500 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

  • World Record: 14:31.02 – Yang Sun (2012)
  • American Record: 14:39.48 – Connor Jaeger (2016)
  • U.S. Open Record: 14:45.54 – Peter Vanderkaay (2008)
  • Jr World Record: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2019)
  • FINA “A” Cut: 15:04.64
Podium:

  1. Bobby Finke, Florida – 14:45.72
  2. Charlie Clark, Ohio State – 14:51.78
  3. David Johnston, Texas – 15:08.90
  4. Alec Enyeart, TST – 15:12.70
  5. Will Gallant, NC State – 15:20.98
  6. Tyler Watson, Florida – 15:28.22
  7. Brennan Gravley, Florida – 15:31.30
  8. Josh Parent, Bluefish – 15:50.56

Olympic champion Bobby Finke led wire-to-wire in the timed final of the men’s 1500 free, winning by 15 meters ahead of Ohio State’s Charlie Clark, 14:45.72 to 14:51.78. Clark, meanwhile, was entered with a 15:04. He dropped 13 seconds to earn second place and a probable trip to Budapest. Finke clocked the third-fastest time in the world, while Clark posted the #6 time.

Mr Piano
11 seconds ago

Katie going 25.7 on last 50 at worlds?

There's no doubt that he's tightening up
12 minutes ago

“She got me,” Bobby said of Katie outsplitting him. “That f*cking Katie boomed me.”

Bobby added “She’s so good”, repeating it four times.

Bobby then said he wanted to add Katie to the list of players he works out with this summer.

