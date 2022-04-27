Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 U.S. Trials: Carson Fosters Pops 1:45.5 Prelims 200 Free, #3 in the World

Comments: 11

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Carson Foster posted a 1:45.57 in the prelims of the 200 freestyle to claim the top seed going into the finals as well as the 3rd-fastest time in the world this year. The swim represents a massive improvement for Foster and sets him up well for not only a spot on the 4 x 200 freestyle relay, but also an individual berth on the world championship team.

With this swim Foster is now the 8th-fastest American all-time in the event. Of current competitors, meaning those who swam the race today in Greensboro, the only swimmer with a higher all-time ranking than Foster is Kieran Smith who sits 3rd with a 1:44.74 from the lead-off leg of the 4 x 200 freestyle relay last summer in Tokyo.

Foster’s previous best time stood at a 1:46.67 from the championship final of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials where he placed 8th.

Splits Comparison

Foster 2022 Foster 2021
1st 50 24.70 25.06
2nd 50 26.38 (51.08) 27.00 (52.06)
3rd 50 26.97 (1:18.05) 27.20 (1:19.26)
4th 50 27.52 27.41
Total Time 1:45.57 1:46.67

Foster was faster on every leg of the race save for the final 50 where he was 0.11 slower than his split in his 2021 performance.

Foster will face off against 2021 Olympic Trials champion Kieran Smith and 2022 NCAA Champion Drew Kibler, who placed 3rd at U.S. Trials in 2021. Other big names in the ‘A’ final include Luca Urlando who qualified yesterday in the 200 fly, and Trenton Julian, who is tentatively qualified for the team in the 200 fly after placing 2nd to Urlando Tuesday.

Top 8 Qualifiers, Men’s 200 Freestyle:

  1. Carson Foster (TEX): 1:45.57
  2. Drew Kibler (TEX): 1:46.25
  3. Trenton Julian (Unattached): 1:46.76
  4. Kieran Smith (FLOR): 1:46.78
  5. Coby Carrozza (TEX): 1:46.86
  6. Luke Hobson (TEX): 1:46.92
  7. Trey Freeman (FLOR): 1:46.98
  8. Luca Urlando (DART): 1:47.37

This also makes Foster the 3rd-fastest in the world this year trailing Germany’s Lukas Martens and British Olympic silver medalist Duncan Scott. Foster’s time also puts him just ahead of the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the 200 free, Tom Dean, who currently holds a 1:45.73 season best.

2021-2022 LCM Men 200 Free

LukasGER
Martens
04/10
1:45.44
2Duncan
Scott		GBR1:45.5404/10
3Thomas
Dean 		GBR1:45.7304/10
4Hwang
Sunwoo		KOR1:45.7903/27
5Rafael
Miroslaw		GER1:46.0404/08
View Top 27»

Foster has been known as a very strong prelims swimmer, though despite entering several high-profile ‘A’ finals as the top seed, Foster has had difficulty getting his hand on the wall first. Foster entered the finals of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials as the top seed in the 400 IM, and despite leading through the first 200 meters was run down by Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland. At the 2022 NCAA Championships, Foster posted the fastest prelims time in the 400 yard IM, scaring Kalisz’s American Record, only to fall off the pace and place 3rd in the championship final.

The 200 freestyle is different than the 400 IM in that Foster can afford to place lower than 1st or 2nd. As long as he is in the top-4 he will be guaranteed a spot on the World Championship team. If he’s 5th or 6th he will probably get a spot on the team, though it’s too early in the meet to say for certain.

