Olympic Gold Medalist Evgeny Rylov Pulls Out of 2022 World Championships

Russian Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov has dropped out of the 2022 World Championships in light of the ongoing situation regarding the suspension of several Russian athletes from competing at various sporting events.

Rylov, who lost his sponsorship deal with swimwear brand Speedo earlier this week for his involvement in a pro-war rally in Moscow, made a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday morning indicating he was dropping out of Worlds in support of the Russian athletes who have been suspended from international competition.

Update: Shortly after Rylov’s withdrawal, FINA formally announced Russian and Belarusian athletes would not be permitted to compete at the 2022 World Championships.

Rylov’s Statement, Translated from Russian:

“In connection with the current situation in the world, I would like to make a statement: “In support of the Russian Paralympic athletes, in support of all Russian athletes who have been suspended from international competition, I refuse to go to the 2022 World Championships this summer. @fina1908 “I believe that losing competition, the development of sports is lost. No matter how sad it may sound, but the sport cannot move without worthy competitors. “Conclusions should be made by the federations about the direction in which they want to develop sports and whether Pierre de Coubertin wanted to see when he initiated the organization of the Olympic Games, which were supposed to unite people.”

Before mentioning all Russian athletes, Rylov first referenced that he was dropping out of Worlds in support of Russian Paralympic athletes, who were banned from competing at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing in early March.

Several other sporting organizations have banned Russian (and Belarusian) athletes from competing indefinitely, full stop, amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. This includes FIFA and UEFA suspending all Russian international and club teams from their competitions and World Athletics banning Russian athletes from competing.

FINA, on the other hand, has stopped short of placing a full ban on Russian athletes from competing in its events, instead declaring they can’t compete internationally under the flag or symbols of their country. FINA also committed to evaluating athletes’ and officials’ participation on a case-by-case basis.

Rylov’s appearance at the pro-war rally last week, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, not only led to him losing his Speedo sponsorship, but also fuelled the suspension of all Russian athletes from Energy Standard, the International Swimming League (ISL) club in which Rylov has represented since 2019.

In a statement, Energy Standard cited the “very public support for the invasion of Ukraine” high profile Russian athletes had shown recently and that the athletes “may not understand the magnitude of the true atrocities being committed by the Russian military.”

During the 2021 ISL season, Rylov was the club’s second-highest male scorer and ranked 13th in the entire league.

With the 25-year-old forgoing the World Championships, which will run June 18-July 3 in Budapest, Rylov will relinquish his crown as the world champion in the men’s 200 backstroke, having won two consecutive titles in 2017 and 2019. He is also the reigning Olympic gold medalist in both male backstroke events, having triumphed in Tokyo in the 100 and 200 back.

Overall, the Novotroitsk native owns four Olympic medals, having also won silver in Tokyo in the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay and a bronze from the 2016 Games in Rio in the 200 back.

At the last edition of FINA’s Long Course World Championships in 2019, Rylov added a trio of silver medals (50 back, 100 back and 4×100 free relay) and a bronze medal (4×100 medley relay) to go along with his 200 back gold.