2022 Men’s NCAAs: The Men Arrive in Atlanta, Social Media Edition

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 23 – Saturday, March 26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
The 2022 Women’s NCAA Championships have finished up at Georgia Tech, but now it is the men’s turn. The teams have already been busy packing, traveling, and getting acclimated to the pool. Check out the teams as they shared their travels and arrivals on social media.
Teams Began Travel Sunday
I guess you could say Michigan is already ‘suited up’.
Teams Arrived at the Pool
Teams Explored Atlanta
ngl the business man larping is top tier cringe, mizzou on the other hand did it right!
I gotta say, I enjoyed the women’s version more.
I forgot Dean was from Atlanta, that’s really cool for Harvard!
Best swag: Tennessee
Best pump up video: Texas A&M
Most inspiring: Naval Academy representing