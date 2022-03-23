Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Men’s NCAAs: The Men Arrive in Atlanta, Social Media Edition

Comments: 4

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 Women’s NCAA Championships have finished up at Georgia Tech, but now it is the men’s turn. The teams have already been busy packing, traveling, and getting acclimated to the pool. Check out the teams as they shared their travels and arrivals on social media.

Teams Began Travel Sunday

I guess you could say Michigan is already ‘suited up’.

Teams Arrived at the Pool

Teams Explored Atlanta

 

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
steer
37 minutes ago

ngl the business man larping is top tier cringe, mizzou on the other hand did it right!

4
-5
Reply
Octavio Gupta
38 minutes ago

I gotta say, I enjoyed the women’s version more.

4
-1
Reply
jablo
1 hour ago

I forgot Dean was from Atlanta, that’s really cool for Harvard!

6
0
Reply
Joel Lin
1 hour ago

Best swag: Tennessee

Best pump up video: Texas A&M

Most inspiring: Naval Academy representing

4
-6
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!