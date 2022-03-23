Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

More Dryland Confidence with Chris Ritter of SURGE Strength

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming.

Not everyone loves dryland training like Chris Ritter, the Founder and CEO of SURGE Strength. Today on the SwimSwam Podcast we dive into dryland training and the confidence you can gain with an expert dryland training program. I love talking with Chris about SURGE Strength because he  helps you find practical ways to incorporate dryland into your program without wasting time or effort.

The goal of SURGE Strength is simple:

BUILD BETTER ATHLETES

GENERATE FASTER SWIMMERS

SURGE Strength - Dryland Training for Swimming

SURGE Strength, a strength training brand created by Chris Ritter, CEO of RITTER Sports Performance, aims to build better athletes and faster swimmers through dryland programs and educational courses.

Get started with a SURGE Strength Dryland Program or enroll in a dryland course in the SURGE Strength Academy today!

SURGE Strength  is  SwimSwam’s exclusive dryland training partner.

