Meet the 17 Mid Major Swimmers Entered in the 2022 Men’s DI NCAA Championships

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 Men’s DI NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships kick off tonight, so let’s take a moment to highlight the 17 swimmers from mid major programs who made it to the big meet this year. For those who may be unsure “mid major” refers to those NCAA Division I conferences outside the Power 5 (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC). This year, a considerable 17 swimmers qualified for NCAAs, representing 11 different programs and 7 conferences.

The most represented conference is the Ivy League, which had 5 of its teams combine to send 9 swimmers to the championships. Leading the way is Harvard, who had 5 swimmers entered. They’re led by Dean Farris, who will attempt to repeat the fireworks of his 2019 NCAAs performance. Harvard also has a pair of butterfliers in Umitcan Gures and Jacob Johnson, plus a pair of freshmen who qualified in the 1650 free (Arik Katz & Shane Washart).

Another well represented team is SMU, who have three swimmers entered in the meet. The Mustangs feature a duo of 400 IMers, Wyatt Fields and Colin Feehery, plus Caleb Rhodenbaugh, who qualified in the 200 breast.

In terms of swimmers to be looking out for in finals, Dean Farris of course leads the list. Farris won the NCAA titles in the 100 back and 100 free at the 2019 NCAAs. While he’s appeared to have been a bit off so far this season, a return to his peak form is a scary prospect for the other swimmers in his events.

Matt Fallon, a Penn freshman, is the #2 seed in the 200 breast. He’s also the #8 performer all-time in the event. As such, Fallon is the top-seeded mid major swimmer at these championships.

Another highly seeded swimmer is Princeton’s Raunak Khosla. Khosla is seeded 11th in the 200 IM, 12 in the 400 IM, and 17th in the 200 breast. Wen Zhang, an Air Force junior, has had a phenomenal season, getting down to 1:32.21 in the 200 free, which has earned him the 8th seed in the event.

Here is the full list of all 17 mid major qualifiers for the 2022 NCAAs:

Air Force

Wen Zhang (500 free, 200 free, 100 free)

BYU

Tanner Nelson (500 free, 400 IM, 1650 free)

Columbia

Demirkan Demir (100 breast, 200 breast)

George Washington

Djurdje Matic (50 free, 100 fly, 200 fly)

Harvard

Navy

Caleb Mauldin (100 back, 100 free, 200 fly)

Penn

Matt Fallon (200 IM, 100 breast, 200 breast)

Princeton

Raunak Khosla (200 IM, 400 IM, 200 fly)

SMU

Colin Feehery (200 IM, 400 IM, 200 breast)

(200 IM, 400 IM, 200 breast) Wyatt Fields (200 IM, 400 IM, 200 back)

(200 IM, 400 IM, 200 back) Caleb Rhodenbaugh (100 breast, 200 breast)

Towson

Brian Benzing (200 IM, 100 breast, 200 breast)

Yale

Noah Millard (500 free, 200 free, 1650 free)

In terms of relays, Harvard has qualified all 5 to compete at the meet. Additionally, UNLV, although they didn’t qualify an individual swimmer, got an ‘A’ cut in the 400 free relay, qualifying them to race the event at this meet.