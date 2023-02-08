World Aquatics Suspension of Evengy Rylov Ends; “No Update” on Russia and Belarus

World Aquatics (formerly known as FINA) has confirmed that the 9-month suspension of Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov has ended, but says there are “no updates” on the status of other Russian and Belarusian athletes in World Aquatics competition.

Rylov’s suspension officially expired on January 20, 2023, ending a 9-month period of ineligibility that was ultimately moot.

The double Olympic backstroke champion was suspended for his appearance on stage during a Vladimir Putin-hosted pro-war rally in Moscow in the early stages of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. World Aquatics had previously been one of the few international sporting organizations that didn’t suspend Russia or move their upcoming competitions out of the country, but after Rylov’s appearance, their hand was forced in both directions.

Rylov’s times, like those of other Russian athletes, were accepted by World Aquatics during the suspension. Any records they set will count, and their names will remain in the World Rankings. The World Aquatics ban didn’t also, by definition, extend to meets hosted by other umbrella organizations (like national championship meets), so in effect, the suspension held them out of the World Aquatics Championships in the summer and the World Short Course Swimming Championships in December.

Because the country of Russia was already banned from those competitions, Rylov’s additional individual suspension didn’t result in any real additional sanction.

During the ban, Rylov raced in three domestic meets. He ended the 2021-2022 season ranked 6th in the world in the long course 200 back (FINA’s official rankings oddly include some of his times but not others, though they did officially tell SwimSwam that his times would count if all FINA rules were followed in Russian meets). He also currently ranks #1 in the world in the current season in the short course 200 back.

When asked about an update on the status of Russian and Belarusian athletes more generally within World Aquatics, a FINA spokesperson sent the identical statement as when last asked:

“At this time, there are no further updates regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in World Aquatics competitions.”

That statement is ambiguous, and when SwimSwam asked for clarification, the organization chose not to clarify what that means.

FINA’s initial announcement of sanctions against Belarus and Russia said only that they were implementing a “non-invitation of Russian and Belarusian teams through the 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022.” No Russian or Belarusian athletes appeared at the 2022 World Short Course Swimming Championships either, though FINA never formally announced why that happened.

The next scheduled FINA event is the first leg of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup, which will be held in Markham, Ontario, Canada from March 16-18. Canada so far has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in sports in their country in most sports. Russian and Belarusian athletes competed in the Canadian Open in tennis, and visas were still issued for Russian and Belarusian players in the NHL. The Canadian Hockey League, a junior league in Canada, did block teams from selecting Russian and Belarusian athletes in its import draft last spring.