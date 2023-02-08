USA Swimming Potentially Looking To Add Third Winter Juniors Meet In The Future

It won’t happen in 2023, but USA Swimming has considered adding a third Winter Junior Championship meet to its domestic calendar in the future.

USA Swimming recently told SwimSwam its Senior Development Committee has had a “preliminary discussion” about the possibility in order to serve the future needs of the junior-aged athlete.

There will continue to be just two sites of the annual event in 2023, with Columbus, Ohio announced as host of the “East” meet and Westmont, Ill., confirmed as the site of “West” edition on Wednesday, though the prospect of adding a third event at some point down the line is an intriguing one.

USA Swimming said the discussions of adding a third site were more geared towards athlete opportunity and managing meet size rather than geographical concerns, which checks out, as there were in the vicinity of 700 swimmers at last year’s East event and over 800 at the West meet.

However, geographically a third site on the western side of the U.S., California for example, would be beneficial to those who have to travel from that area, especially for this year, with Westmont and Columbus being located within 350 miles of each other on the eastern side of the country.

Each of the last two years, the events have been held in Greensboro, N.C. (East) and Austin, Texas (West).

The Futures Championships moved from four to five sites in 2023 with the events adequately spread out across the country, with Virginia, Florida, North Dakota, Texas and California serving as hosts.

USA Swimming also noted that Winter Junior Championship meets are “significant investments” for them to provide competitive opportunities to the athletes, while the hosts are the ones that benefit financially (while also investing plenty of resources into volunteering, planning, etc.).

There has also been discussion about adding 18 & Under Spring Cup events in 2024 to provide more long course opportunities at the Futures level, but hasn’t made any decisions as of yet.