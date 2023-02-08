Tennessee Works Tuesday AM Power + Speed | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

SwimSwam was on deck in Knoxville for a Tuesday morning practice with the University of Tennessee. There were two main workouts, the distance-oriented and the sprint-oriented athletes, but both groups were doing some form of resistance and power. While the distance group got into it pretty quickly with buckets and pace, the sprint group took their time warming up with drills and skills before working on the buckets and finishing with fins and socks. See both workouts below (Sprint workout is first, then distance):