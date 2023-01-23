USA Swimming Considering Addition of Spring Championship Meets for Juniors in 2024

USA Swimming is considering adding spring championship meets for juniors in 2024.

With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling most competitions in 2020, USA Swimming introduced the 18 & under Spring Cup in late April of 2021 with the goal of offering more long-course racing opportunities ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The meet was held at four sites in Des Moines, Iowa, Richmond, Va., Orlando, Fla., and Irvine, Calif., combining to produce 87 new Olympic Trials cuts.

USA Swimming told SwimSwam that it “remains interested” in hosting the 18 & under Spring Cup again in 2024, but it will depend on the need for more long-course racing next spring.

“Coming out of COVID-19, the Senior Development committee felt that there was a need for more long course opportunities in 2021 and asked for an investment in more meets,” a USA Swimming spokesperson said. “We remain interested in hosting these meets in 2024 to provide more long course racing opportunities for athletes at the Futures level. The committee will monitor the need based on existing and new meet offerings around the country and make the decision as we head into 2024.”

USA Swimming already hosts meets designated for juniors both in early December (yards) and at the end of the summer (long course meters). The National Club Swimming Association (NCSA) is slated to host its spring championship meet in March of 2024, but those races are in yards.