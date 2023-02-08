USA Swimming Confirms Locations For 2023 U.S. Open & Winter Junior Championships

USA Swimming confirmed the locations of three key events on its 2023 domestic calendar Wednesday, revealing the hosts for the U.S. Open and the Winter Junior Championships.

2023 U.S. Open

The 2023 U.S. Open will take place in Greensboro, N.C., for the third consecutive year, with the event set to take place November 29-December 2.

The U.S. Open has been held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center dating back to 2021, with 2020 being contested as a multi-site event due to COVID-19 restrictions, and in 2019, the event was hosted in Atlanta.

The U.S. Open will remain a long course meet in 2023, though some have wondered if, given that it falls in the middle of the winter, it would make sense to have it be contested in short course yards (similar to the Winter National Championship meets that used to occupy the early December timeslot).

However, USA Swimming said the event will remain a LCM meet in order to “allow for more domestic long course opportunities to prepare for long course international competition” and to “yield to other entities who currently provide excellent short course opportunities”.

Winter Junior Championships

The Winter Championships – East will be held in Columbus, Ohio, while the West Championships will shift to Westmont, Ill., with both events scheduled for December 6-9.

The Winter Junior events have taken place in Greensboro (East) and Austin (West) in each of the last two years.

Columbus has hosted major USA Swimming events in the past, including a Pro Swim Series stop in 2018. The site has not been confirmed, but it will presumably be at Ohio State’s McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.

Westmont was a last-minute replacement for Des Moines on the 2022 PSS calendar and will host another Pro Swim event this coming April at the city’s new FMC Aquatic Center.

There were preliminary discussions about adding a third site to Winter Juniors, but that won’t be the case this year. USA Swimming has said that the idea of adding a third site was more geared towards athlete opportunity and managing meet size rather than geographical concerns.

USA Swimming added that Winter Junior Championship meets are “significant investments” for them to provide competitive opportunities to the athletes, while the hosts are the ones that benefit financially (while also investing plenty of resources into volunteering, planning, etc.).

Nationals

As previously announced, USA Swimming will offer an additional National Championship-esque meet (TYR Pro Championships) the week prior to Junior Nationals in late July/early August in addition to the National Championship competition that will serve as the qualifier for the World Championships one month prior.

June 27-July 1 – Phillips 66 National Championships – Indianapolis, Ind. (World Championship qualifier)

July 26-29 – TYR Pro Championships – Mission Viejo, Calif.

July 31-August 4 – Speedo Junior National Championships – Mission Viejo, Calif.

USA Swimming said that the extra competition was made in order to offer more long course opportunities less than one year out from the Olympic Trials.

“This is another case of the three-year quad creating scheduling challenges while we look to create competitive opportunities for all,” a USA Swimming spokesperson said.

Futures Championships

As reported in mid-October, there will be five sites for the Futures Championships in 2023 compared to the usual four we’ve seen in years past.

The 2023 Futures Championship meets will be held in the following locations, all taking place from July 26-29, 2023:

Region 1 – Richmond, Virginia – SwimRVA

Region 2 – Ocala, Florida – Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training (FAST)

Region 3 – West Fargo, North Dakota – Hulbert Aquatic Center

Region 4 – San Antonio, Texas – Bill Walker Pool

Region 5 – Sacramento, California – North Natomas Aquatic Center

USA Swimming has discussed adding 18 & Under Spring Cup events in 2024 to provide more long course opportunities at the Futures level, but hasn’t made any decisions as of yet.

Updated 2023 USA Swimming Domestic Calendar