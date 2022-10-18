USA Swimming Announces Five Sites For 2023 Futures Championships

USA Swimming announced a few updates to its 2023 domestic calendar on Tuesday while also revealing the five sites for next year’s Futures Championship meets.

The 2023 Futures Championship meets will be held in the following locations, all taking place from July 26-29, 2023:

Region 1 – Richmond, Virginia – SwimRVA

Region 2 – Ocala, Florida – Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training (FAST)

Region 3 – West Fargo, North Dakota – Hulbert Aquatic Center

Region 4 – San Antonio, Texas – Bill Walker Pool

Region 5 – Sacramento, California – North Natomas Aquatic Center

Next summer will mark the eighth year of the Futures Championships, with the format undergoing a change this past year as USA Swimming’s Board of Directors added a fifth region and adjusted the boundary map accordingly. Prior to 2022, there were only four hosting sites for the four designated regions.

This past summer, the Futures meets were held in Geneva, Ohio, Cary, N.C., Minneapolis, Minn., College Station, Texas, and Santa Clara, Calif.

The Futures Championships are designed as an intermediate step between Sectional Championships and Junior National or National Championships, and are open to swimmers of all ages. However, the inclusion of senior-aged swimmers came into question this past summer.

The Futures time standards remain the same as they’ve been dating back to 2019. See below:

2023 FUTURES TIME STANDARDS