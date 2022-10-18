USA Swimming Announces Updates To 2023 Schedule, Adds New Pro Championship Event

USA Swimming announced a few minor changes to its 2023 domestic calendar on Tuesday.

Perhaps the most important change from a scheduling perspective is that the Speedo Junior National Championships in Irvine will now take place after the senior national meet, not before, which it was initially scheduled to do.

However, the more intriguing change was the renaming of a few events, most notably the senior national meet in Irvine that will be held the week prior to Junior Nationals.

What was previously the U.S. National Championships is now listed as the “TYR Pro Championships,” while the International Team Trials are now called U.S. Nationals.

USA Swimming Schedule Changes

Junior Nationals in Irvine moved from July 25-29 to July 31-August 4.

U.S. Nationals in Irvine moved from August 1-5 to July 26-29 and renamed the TYR Pro Championships.

International Team Trials in Indianapolis renamed National Championships (still June 27-July 1).

The National Championship meet in Indianapolis will remain the qualifying competition for the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, along with the 2023 World Junior Championships and the 2023 Pan American Games.

The previously scheduled Pro Swim Series events in Knoxville, Tenn., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Westmont, Ill., and Mission Viejo, Calif., remain on the schedule as initially announced in July.

SwimSwam has reached out to USA Swimming for additional details on what the TYR Pro Championship meet entails, though it seems plausible it’s a season-ending event that brings in point totals or something similar accumulated across the four PSS meets.

The Pro Championships will begin the day after the conclusion of the pool swimming competition at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, making it extremely difficult for Worlds team members to compete in Irvine.

Updated 2023 USA Swimming Schedule