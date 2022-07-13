USA Swimming Announces 2023 Domestic Calendar, Including World Trials In Indy

USA Swimming announced a 10-meet domestic schedule for 2023 on Wednesday, including its qualifying meet for the World Championships and four Pro Swim Series stops.

🗓️ 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝘀 🗓️ Dates for 2023 events are here⤵️ — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) July 13, 2022

The competition schedule will feature the 2023 International Team Trials taking place from June 27-July 1 in Indianapolis.

“Our goal is to provide as much clarity as possible regarding next year’s calendar as early as possible, enabling our members to develop training regimes that optimize performance while allowing membership to organize their year accordingly,” USA Swimming President & CEO Tim Hinchey said.

“We are investing in quality competitions at a cadence that will set athletes up for success and will look to finalize locations for every event as soon as possible.”

The dates for the International Team Trials leave just two weeks between the end of the Trials and the beginning of the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, which will take place July 14-30.

The competition schedule for Fukuoka has yet to be released, so it’s possible there’s a three-week break for the swimmers between competitions if pool swimming falls during the second week of Worlds (it was in Week 1 this year in Budapest).

This year, U.S. World Championship qualifiers had seven weeks between Trials and Worlds, which was abnormally long after the dates for Worlds were pushed back and USA Swimming kept its late April Trials date in Greensboro.

During Olympic years, the gap between Trials and the Games has typically been one month.

Indianapolis has been a go-to stop for USA Swimming meets over the years, including hosting USA Swimming’s World Championship Trials in 2017.

2023 USA Swimming Schedule

Date Competition Location Jan 11-14 Pro Swim Series Knoxville, Tenn. Mar 1-4 Pro Swim Series Ft Lauderdale, Fla. Apr 12-15 Pro Swim Series Westmont, Ill. Apr 21-23 Open Water Nationals Sarasota, Fla. May 17-20 Pro Swim Series Mission Viejo, Calif. Jun 27-July 1 International Team Trials Indianapolis, Ind. Jul 25-29 Speedo Junior National Championships Irvine, Calif. Aug 1-5 National Championships Irvine, Calif. Nov 29-Dec 2 U.S. Open TBD Dec 6-9 Speedo Winter Junior Championships (East) TBD Dec 6-9 Speedo Winter Junior Championships (West) TBD

The Pro Swim Series will have four stops in Knoxville, Tenn., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Westmont, Ill., and Mission Viejo, Calif., all of which will come before World Trials.

This year, PSS meets were held in both Westmont and Mission Viejo, while the scheduled stop in Knoxville was canceled due to COVID-19.

As has been common in past years, the Junior National and U.S. National Championships will fall during back-to-back weeks at the same location next year, taking place in Irvine, where the 2022 Nationals will be in two weeks’ time.

Locations for the U.S. Open and the Speedo Winter Junior Championships (East and West) toward the end of the year remain to be determined.